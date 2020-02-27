Christopher Mihoulides Serves a Variety of Industries in Debt Collecting at Credit Counsel, Inc.

Discover the variety of top-notch services provided by Credit Counsel, Inc. as explained by Christopher Mihoulides.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Counsel, Inc. is a professional Debt Recovery organization based in South Florida, serving clients nationally and internationally since 1997. With a combination of quality service, courteous nature, and reasonable rates, we offer services most of our competitors cannot provide, says founder Christopher Mihoulides.Commercial CollectionsCredit Counsel, Inc.’s Commercial Collections team delivers services beyond traditional debt recovery to include all aspects of cash flow management.According to Christopher Mihoulides, the debt collection process is engineered to fit the needs of our clients, resulting in a recovery rate that more than doubles the industry's average recovery rate according to ACA International's 2016 report. Since there is no charge if we do not collect, we have focused on developing a very successful collection process with credit data analysis tools providing factual business intelligence that exposes hidden risks; comprehensive research options including asset and liability investigations, and background and financial investigations. We will investigate your client’s company to identify everyone within the chain of approval for accounts payable. Our debt collectors have 10+ years of experience in the commercial industry that translates to very high recovery rates for you, says Christopher Mihoulides.Medical CollectionsAt Credit Counsel, Inc. we understand the challenges healthcare providers face today of providing quality care while improving financial results with increased cash flow, reduced A/R days, reduced operating expenses, and reduced head count . Credit Counsel, Inc. ’s Medical Collections Services team delivers customized A/R management solutions, enabling providers to improve financial results while maintaining positive relationships with patients and payors.International CollectionsAccording to Christopher Mihoulides, International Collections can be one of the most complicated and costly tasks your business will face. In your efforts to clear your books of delinquent debt and get cash flowing again, you are most likely having problems:arriving at an amicable, out-of-court solutioncommunicating or negotiating in the language of your debtorunderstanding the laws of the land where your debtor is locateddealing with debtors in a number of countries, across several time zones, and multiple currenciesfinding a debt collection services provider that will consolidate all of your of worldwide commercial debt collection endeavors into one efficient and effective collection programfinding reliable and cost-effective legal counsel in your debtor’s jurisdictionChristopher Mihoulides says Credit Counsel Inc, is your one-stop global shop for prompt, professional and ethical International Collections. With representation in many countries we are in a unique position to deliver fast, effective solutions to the complex challenges of your global debt recovery problem.Occupational Health CollectionsWe understand the unique scenario your Occupational Health business encounters and we have the tools and experience to resolve the debt in a timely manner unlike traditional collection agencies.Controverted Claims: Credit Counsel, Inc. works with your patients to satisfy the outstanding medical bills either thru self-pay arrangement or filing with personal insurance.Business Claims: Credit Counsel, Inc. recovers directly from the Employer when we discover a lack of coverage or when a Report of First Injury was never filed.Insurance Claims: Credit Counsel, Inc. has the experience to weave through the technicalities of insurance companies and their stall tactics. We have worked with Workers' Compensation adjusters for almost 20 years resolving issues and processing claims.Christopher Mihoulides explains that the statistical model used by Credit Counsel, Inc. leverages consumer behavioral data and specific account attributes to direct ongoing collection activity. Combining this with credit data analysis tools result in factual intelligence that exposes hidden risks, giving us an absolute advantage over our competitors.Visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/ to learn more about our debt collecting services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.