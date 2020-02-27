Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results and Announces 2020 Operational and Financial Guidance

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and announced its 2020 operational and financial guidance.



Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Net production averaged 1,374.6 MMcfe per day

Net loss of $2,002.4 million, or $(12.49) per diluted share, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $2,039.8 million



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $118.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share



Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $814.4 million



Cash provided by operating activity of $724.0 million



Generated Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), excluding working capital changes as defined and reconciled below, of $37.8 million



Year end total proved reserves of 4.5 Tcfe



Completed certain non-core asset divestitures



Reduced debt by approximately $50 million through discounted bond repurchases



Total liquidity pro forma for recent water infrastructure asset sale of $693 million at year-end 2019



See the supplemental tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures including adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

2020 Plan Highlights:

2020 total planned capital expenditures of $285 million to $310 million, approximately 50% less than 2019

Plan results in forecasted positive free cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices

Forecasted 2020 full year net production is estimated to average 1,100 MMcfe to 1,150 MMcfe per day

Plan to maintain or reduce per unit lease operating expense and midstream gathering and processing expense during 2020 despite declining year-over-year production

Approximately 50% of 2020 gas production is hedged at an average fixed price of $2.86 per MMBtu

David M. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Gulfport took many positive steps in 2019 to address the challenges facing our industry and better position the Company. We successfully completed our 2019 drilling program within budget and on target with production estimates. We also completed several non-core divestitures which improved our liquidity and continued our efforts to reduce leverage and absolute debt levels through discounted bond repurchases. We have also strengthened our board and management team, adding two additional independent directors in the past two months, and assembled a talented new management team that we believe will serve the organization well in the future.”

Mr. Wood continued, “As we enter 2020, remain committed to allocating capital in a disciplined manner, focusing on returns and maintaining strong liquidity. Gulfport’s 2020 plan announced today significantly reduces total capital expenditures as compared to 2019 levels to account for the current low gas price environment. At current strip pricing, our 2020 drilling program will be funded within cash flow ensuring a very strong liquidity position through 2020 with a relatively low amount of revolver draw. The large decline in spending during 2020 also allows us to retain our high value inventory for a better gas price environment in the future. We continue to focus on cost and efficiency improvements in every aspect of our business to ensure we maximize returns during this downturn.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, Gulfport had a commitment under its revolving credit facility of $1.0 billion with $120.0 million drawn. After accounting for cash on hand of approximately $6.1 million and outstanding letters of credit totaling $243.6 million, the Company’s liquidity as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $642.5 million. Pro forma for the $50 million divestiture of water infrastructure assets across Gulfport’s SCOOP position, the Company’s total liquidity was estimated to be $692.5 million at December 31, 2019.

Bond Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Gulfport repurchased $85.6 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes for $59.3 million in cash. For the full year 2019, Gulfport repurchased $190.1 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes for $138.8 million cash representing a total discount capture of $48.6 million. As of February 27, 2020, the Company has repurchased an additional $10.2 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes for $6.9 million in cash during 2020.

Subject to market conditions and Gulfport’s anticipated 2020 liquidity position, the Company may decide to opportunistically repurchase its outstanding debt going forward but is under no obligation to do so.

Production and Realized Prices

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 production and realized prices by product:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION SCHEDULE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Production Volumes: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Natural gas (MMcf) 114,425 116,470 458,178 443,742 Oil (MBbls) 451 635 2,186 2,801 NGL (MGal) 47,159 55,025 213,129 251,720 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 123,866 128,139 501,742 496,505 Gas equivalent (Mcfe per day) 1,346,374 1,392,820 1,374,635 1,360,289 Average Realized Prices (before the impact of derivatives): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.78 $ 3.16 $ 2.00 $ 2.53 Oil (per Bbl) $ 53.23 $ 58.45 $ 53.95 $ 63.48 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.49 $ 0.67 $ 0.48 $ 0.71 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.03 $ 3.45 $ 2.27 $ 2.98 Average Realized Prices: (including cash-settlement of derivatives and excluding non-cash derivative gain or loss): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 2.10 $ 2.63 $ 2.23 $ 2.49 Oil (per Bbl) $ 56.53 $ 51.57 $ 55.81 $ 53.97 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.66 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.37 $ 2.92 $ 2.51 $ 2.86

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 production by asset area:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION BY AREA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Utica Shale Natural gas (MMcf) 97,836 99,277 387,473 379,417 Oil (MBbls) 64 65 247 299 NGL (MGal) 14,724 20,990 76,112 113,379 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 100,324 102,665 399,828 397,406 SCOOP Natural gas (MMcf) 16,585 17,187 70,669 64,258 Oil (MBbls) 373 393 1,610 1,710 NGL (MGal) 32,411 34,020 136,948 138,261 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 23,451 24,406 99,891 94,268 Southern Louisiana Natural gas (MMcf) — (2 ) — 15 Oil (MBbls) — 162 274 721 NGL (MGal) — — — — Gas equivalent (MMcfe) — 968 1,644 4,338 Other Natural gas (MMcf) 3 9 36 51 Oil (MBbls) 14 15 56 72 NGL (MGal) 24 15 69 80 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 91 100 380 493

2019 Capital Expenditures

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Gulfport’s incurred total capital expenditures were $602.5 million. Net of the previously announced divestiture of certain non-operated interests in the Utica Shale for approximately $29.0 million, Gulfport’s incurred total capital expenditures were approximately $573.5 million. Gulfport’s incurred total capital expenditures includes approximately $488.0 million of operated drilling and completion (“D&C”) capital expenditures, $76.9 million of non-operated D&C expenditures and $37.6 million of land capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Operational Update and 2020 Outlook

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s drilling and completion activity for full year 2019:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION ACTIVITY SUMMARY (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Net Wells Spud Utica - Operated 14.6 Utica - Non-Operated 0.9 Total 15.5 SCOOP - Operated 8.6 SCOOP - Non-Operated 1.6 Total 10.2 Net Wells Turned-to-Sales Utica - Operated 41.6 Utica - Non-Operated 3.3 Total 44.9 SCOOP - Operated 12.6 SCOOP - Non-Operated 1.2 Total 13.8

Utica Shale

In the Utica Shale, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Gulfport spud 16 gross (14.6 net) operated wells. The wells drilled during 2019 had an average lateral length of approximately 12,200 feet. Normalizing to an 8,000 foot lateral length, Gulfport’s average drilling days during the fourth quarter of 2019 from spud to rig release totaled approximately 18.6 days, an improvement of 12% from the 2018 average. In addition, Gulfport turned-to-sales 47 gross (41.6 net) operated wells with an average stimulated lateral length of approximately 9,800 feet.

Net production for the full year of 2019 from Gulfport’s Utica acreage averaged approximately 1,095 MMcfe per day.

During 2020, Gulfport plans to run on average approximately one operated rig in the Utica Shale. Gulfport has budgeted to spud approximately 16 gross (15 net) horizontal Utica wells with an average lateral length of 10,100 feet. In addition, Gulfport plans to turn-to-sales 18 gross and net horizontal Utica wells with an average lateral length of 11,300 feet.

SCOOP

In the SCOOP, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Gulfport spud 10 gross (8.6 net) operated wells. The wells drilled during 2019 had an average lateral length of approximately 8,100 feet. Normalizing to a 7,500 foot lateral length, Gulfport’s average drilling days during the fourth quarter of 2019 from spud to rig release totaled approximately 40.7 days, an improvement of 36% from the 2018 average. In addition, Gulfport turned-to-sales 14 gross (12.6 net) operated wells with an average stimulated lateral length of approximately 7,900 feet.

Net production for the full year of 2019 from Gulfport’s SCOOP acreage averaged approximately 274 MMcfe per day.

During 2020, Gulfport plans to run on average approximately 1.5 operated rigs in the SCOOP. Gulfport has budgeted to spud approximately 10 gross (8 net) horizontal SCOOP wells with an average lateral length of 9,500 feet. In addition, Gulfport plans to turn-to-sales 4 gross and net horizontal SCOOP wells with an average lateral length of 6,500 feet.

2020 Capital Budget and Production Guidance

The table below summarizes the Company’s full year 2020 guidance:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION COMPANY GUIDANCE Year Ending 12/31/20 Low High Forecasted Production Average Daily Gas Equivalent (MMcfepd) 1,100 1,150 % Gas ~ 90% % Liquids ~ 10% Forecasted Realizations (before the effects of hedges and including transportation) Natural Gas (Differential to NYMEX Settled Price) - $/Mcf ($0.70) ($0.80) NGL (% of WTI) 30% 35% Oil (Differential to NYMEX WTI) $/Bbl ($4.50) ($5.00) Projected Operating Costs Lease Operating Expense - $/Mcfe $0.14 $0.16 Production Taxes - $/Mcfe $0.05 $0.07 Midstream Gathering and Processing Expense - $/Mcfe $0.55 $0.60 Recurring General and Administrative Expense - $MM(1) $69.0 $74.0 (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Represents total recurring G&A before capitalization and compares to 2019 full year total of $74.1 million. Capitalized G&A is expected to be 30% to 35% of total G&A. Total Budgeted Incurred Operated D&C Expenditures - In Millions: $255 $270 Budgeted Incurred Non-Operated D&C Expenditures - In Millions: $10 $15 Budgeted Incurred Land Expenditures - In Millions: $20 $25 Total Incurred Capital Expenditures - In Millions: $285 $310 Well Count Estimated

Avg. Lateral

Length Net Operated Wells Spud Utica 15 10,100 SCOOP 8 9,500 Total 23 9,900 Net Operated Wells Turned-to-Sales Utica 18 11,300 SCOOP 4 6,500 Total 22 10,500

Due to the Company’s low-level of activity during the fourth quarter of 2019 and previously announced asset sales, Gulfport forecasts production to average approximately 1,100 MMcfe per day during the first quarter of 2020.

Derivatives

The table below sets forth the Company’s hedging positions as of February 26, 2020.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION COMMODITY DERIVATIVES - HEDGE POSITION (Unaudited) 1Q2020 2Q2020 3Q2020 4Q2020 Natural gas: Swap contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) 820 774 325 200 Price ($ per MMBtu) $ 2.77 $ 2.91 $ 2.94 $ 2.94 Basis Swap Contract (OGT) Volume (BBtupd) 10 10 10 10 Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.54 ) Basis Swap Contract (Transco Zone 4) Volume (BBtupd) 60 60 60 60 Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Oil: Swap Contracts (WTI) Volume (Bblpd) 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 Price ($ per Bbl) $ 59.82 $ 59.82 $ 59.82 $ 59.82 NGL: C3 Propane Swap Contracts Volume (Bblpd) 500 500 500 500 Price ($ per Gal) $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 2020 2021 2022 2023 Natural gas: Swap contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) 528 — — — Price ($ per MMBtu) $ 2.86 $ — $ — $ — Call option contracts (NYMEX) Volume (BBtupd) — — 628 628 Price ($ per MMBtu) $ — $ — $ 2.90 $ 2.90 Basis Swap Contract (OGT) Volume (BBtupd) 10 — — — Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.54 ) $ — $ — $ — Basis Swap Contract (Transco Zone 4) Volume (BBtupd) 60 — — — Differential ($ per MMBtu) $ (0.05 ) $ — $ — $ — Oil: Swap Contracts (WTI) Volume (Bblpd) 6,000 — — — Price ($ per Bbl) $ 59.82 $ — $ — $ — NGL: C3 Propane Swap Contracts Volume (Bblpd) 500 — — — Price ($ per Gal) $ 0.52 $ — $ — $ —

Year End 2019 Reserves

Gulfport reported year end 2019 total proved reserves of 4.5 Tcfe, consisting of 4.0 Tcf of natural gas, 18.4 MMBbls of oil and 61.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. Due to the current commodity environment and Gulfport’s commitment to capital discipline and funding future activities within cash flow, adjustments in the Company’s long-term development plan resulted in a decrease in year end 2019 reserves when compared to year end 2018. Gulfport’s year end 2019 total proved reserves decreased approximately 5% when compared to its 2018 total proved reserves or, excluding the previously announced asset sales completed during 2019, Gulfport estimates 2019 reserves declined 3% versus 2018 total proved reserves. Approximately 90% of the Gulfport’s proved reserve revisions during 2019 were associated with our revised development plan and the decrease in SEC pricing year over year.

The table below provides information regarding the components driving the 2019 net proved reserve adjustments:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION DECEMBER 31, 2019 NET PROVED RESERVE RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Gas Equivalent BCFE Proved reserve balance at December 31, 2018 4,743.3 Sales of oil and gas reserves in place (76.8 ) Extensions and discoveries 1,096.6 Revisions of prior reserve estimates: Reclassification of PUD to unproved under SEC 5-year rule (347.2 ) Price revisions (296.4 ) Performance revisions (90.2 ) Current production (501.7 ) Proved reserve balance at December 31, 2019 4,527.6

Proved developed reserves totaled approximately 1,984 Bcfe as of December 31, 2019 or approximately 44% of Gulfport’s proved reserves. Proved undeveloped reserves totaled approximately 2,544 Bcfe as of December 31, 2019. The table below summarizes the Company’s 2019 net proved reserves:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION DECEMBER 31, 2019 NET PROVED RESERVES (Unaudited) Natural Gas Oil Natural Gas Liquids Gas

Equivalent BCF MMBBL MMBBL BCFE Proved Developed Producing 1,739.5 7.4 29.1 1,958.2 Proved Developed Non-Producing 17.8 0.5 0.8 25.8 Proved Undeveloped 2,291.0 10.5 31.6 2,543.6 Total Proved Reserves 4,048.3 18.4 61.5 4,527.6

The following table presents Gulfport’s 2019 net proved reserves by major operating areas:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION DECEMBER 31, 2019 NET PROVED RESERVES BY ASSET AREA (Unaudited) 2019 BCFE Utica 3,221.4 SCOOP 1,304.6 Other 1.6 Total Proved Reserves 4,527.6

In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines, at year end 2019, reserve calculations were based on the average first day of the month price for the prior 12 months. The prices utilized for Gulfport’s year end 2019 reserve report were $55.85 per barrel of oil and $2.58 per MMBtu of natural gas, in each case as adjusted for transportation fees and regional price differentials. Utilizing these prices, the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of Gulfport’s total proved reserves was $1.7 billion and the present value, discounted at 10% (referred to as “PV-10”), was $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019. PV-10 is a non-GAAP measure because it excludes income tax effects. Management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure of PV-10 provides useful information to investors because it is widely used by professional analysts and sophisticated investors in evaluating oil and gas companies. PV-10 is not a measure of financial or operating performance under GAAP. PV-10 should not be considered as an alternative to the standardized measure as defined under GAAP. We have included a reconciliation of PV-10 of proved reserves to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION DECEMBER 31, 2019 PV-10 (Unaudited) SEC Case ($MM) Proved Developed Producing $ 1,360.1 Proved Developed Non-Producing 23.2 Proved Undeveloped 320.3 Total Proved Reserves $ 1,703.6

The following table reconciles the standardized measure of future net cash flows to the PV-10 value of Gulfport’s proved reserves:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION DECEMBER 31, 2019 PV-10 RECONCILITATION (Unaudited) SEC Case ($MM) Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (1) $ 1,703.6 Add: Present value of future income tax discounted at 10% — PV-10 value $ 1,703.6 ¹ The standardized measure represents the present value of estimated future cash inflows from proved oil and natural gas reserves, less future development, abandonment, production, and income tax expenses, discounted at 10% per annum to reflect timing of future cash flows and using the same pricing assumptions as were used to calculate PV-10. Standardized measure differs from PV-10 because standardized measure includes the effect of future income taxes.

Prior Period Accounting Restatement

Gulfport’s new management team, most of which joined the Company during 2019, conducted a routine year-end financial review and identified an error related to the transfer of certain unevaluated leasehold costs to the amortization base. Based upon the evaluation of the error, Gulfport concluded that the error resulted from a material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting and has developed a plan to remediate the deficiency which is discussed further in our 2019 form 10-K filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

An amended form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC for the third quarter of 2019 to correct the impact of the error. The error impacts oil and natural gas properties excluded from amortization, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairment of oil and natural gas properties and deferred income taxes related to the previously mentioned items. It does not impact the Company's liquidity and the following key non-GAAP measures: operating cash flows and adjusted EBITDA.

Inaugural 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

Gulfport today released its inaugural 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights Gulfport’s responsible business practices and dedication to safety, compliance and continuous improvement.

Mr. Wood, commented, “Gulfport is committed to promoting and ensuring sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. We conduct our business in a manner that respects the health and safety of our personnel and that of the communities in which we operate. We also invest our time and money into improving local communities and are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance. 2019 was a year of continuous improvement at Gulfport and our recently published Corporate Sustainability Report highlights the success we had last year in improving our company as we responsibly developed our assets.”

The Corporate Sustainability Report outlines Gulfport’s commitment to environmental excellence, managing and reducing risks, and our commitment to the well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate. The report is available at gulfportenergy.com/sustainability.

In addition, Gulfport continues to be committed to having in place the processes and procedures essential to ensure best practices in corporate governance and the Company recently adopted Corporate Governance Guidelines as well as a Board Diversity Policy. The guidelines and policy can be found on Gulfport’s corporate website at ir.gulfportenergy.com/corporate-governance.

Presentation

An updated presentation has been posted to the Company’s website. The presentation can be found at www.gulfportenergy.com under the “Company Information” section on the “Investor Relations” page. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a portion of this press release.

Conference Call

Gulfport will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings conference call on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call via Gulfport’s website at www.gulfportenergy.com or by calling toll-free at 866-373-3408 or 412-902-1039 for international callers. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay passcode is 13695468. The webcast will also be available for two weeks on the Company’s website and can be accessed on the Company’s “Investor Relations” page.

About Gulfport

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non-core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC. For more information, please visit www.gulfportenergy.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Gulfport expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, production and financial guidance, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategy and measures to implement strategy, repurchases of our outstanding debt, the timing and completion of asset sales, competitive strength, goals, expansion and growth of Gulfport’s business and operations, plans, market conditions, references to future success, reference to intentions as to future matters and other such matters are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Gulfport in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with Gulfport’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, general economic, market, credit or business conditions that might affect the timing and amount of the repurchase program; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by Gulfport; Gulfport’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions of properties and businesses; Gulfport’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its strategic initiatives; competitive actions by other oil and gas companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Gulfport. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments anticipated by Gulfport will be realized, or even if realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on Gulfport, its business or operations. Gulfport has no intention, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.

Investors should note that Gulfport announces financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Gulfport may use the Investors section of its website (www.gulfportenergy.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. The information on Gulfport’s website is not part of this filing.

General Reserve Information Notes:

Gulfport’s estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 were prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (“NSAI”) and NSAI is an independent petroleum engineering firm.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Antle – Director, Investor Relations

jantle@gulfportenergy.com

405-252-4550

Media Contact

Reevemark

Paul Caminiti / Hugh Burns / Nicholas Leasure

212-433-4600

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (In thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,060 $ 52,297 Accounts receivable—oil and natural gas sales 121,210 210,200 Accounts receivable—joint interest and other 47,975 22,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,431 10,017 Short-term derivative instruments 126,201 21,352 Total current assets 305,877 316,363 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full-cost accounting, $1,686,666 and $2,873,037 excluded from amortization in 2019 and 2018, respectively 10,595,735 10,026,836 Other property and equipment 96,719 92,667 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (7,228,660 ) (4,640,098 ) Property and equipment, net 3,463,794 5,479,405 Other assets: Equity investments 32,044 236,121 Long-term derivative instruments 563 — Deferred tax asset 7,563 — Inventories 5,182 5,344 Operating lease assets 14,168 — Operating lease assets - related parties 43,270 — Other assets 10,358 13,803 Total other assets 113,148 255,268 Total assets $ 3,882,819 $ 6,051,036 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 415,218 $ 518,380 Short-term derivative instruments 303 20,401 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,826 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related parties 21,220 — Current maturities of long-term debt 631 651 Total current liabilities 451,198 539,432 Long-term derivative instruments 53,135 13,992 Asset retirement obligation—long-term 60,355 79,952 Uncertain tax position liability 3,127 3,127 Non-current operating lease liabilities 342 — Non-current operating lease liabilities - related parties 22,050 — Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,978,020 2,086,765 Total liabilities 2,568,227 2,723,268 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 authorized (30,000 authorized as redeemable 12% cumulative preferred stock, Series A), and none issued and outstanding — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock - $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 159,710,955 issued and outstanding in 2019 and 162,986,045 in 2018 1,597 1,630 Paid-in capital 4,207,554 4,227,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,833 ) (56,026 ) Accumulated deficit (2,847,726 ) (845,368 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,314,592 3,327,768 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,882,819 $ 6,051,036





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) (In thousands, except share data) Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 203,763 $ 368,554 $ 918,263 $ 1,121,815 Oil and condensate sales 23,995 37,106 117,937 177,793 Natural gas liquid sales 23,312 37,032 101,448 178,915 Net gain (loss) on natural gas, oil, and NGL derivatives 30,191 (26,742 ) 208,360 (123,479 ) 281,261 415,950 1,346,008 1,355,044 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 18,330 27,497 82,998 91,640 Production taxes 5,987 9,619 28,571 33,480 Midstream gathering and processing expenses 70,993 75,642 291,725 290,188 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 143,454 133,816 550,108 486,664 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,468,328 — 2,039,770 — General and administrative expenses 12,997 11,833 47,979 49,994 Restructuring costs 4,611 — 4,611 — Accretion expense 766 1,063 3,939 4,119 1,725,466 259,470 3,049,701 956,085 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1,444,205 ) 156,480 (1,703,693 ) 398,959 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME): Interest expense 34,191 36,196 141,786 141,912 Interest income (152 ) (152 ) (801 ) (314 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (25,030 ) — (48,630 ) — Gain on sale of equity method investments — — — (124,768 ) Loss (income) from equity method investments, net 45,757 (14,622 ) 210,148 (49,904 ) Other (income) expense, net (32 ) 1,057 3,725 1,542 54,734 22,479 306,228 (31,532 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,498,939 ) 134,001 (2,009,921 ) 430,491 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 315,815 — (7,563 ) (69 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (1,814,754 ) $ 134,001 $ (2,002,358 ) $ 430,560 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (11.36 ) $ 0.78 $ (12.49 ) $ 2.46 Diluted $ (11.36 ) $ 0.78 $ (12.49 ) $ 2.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding—Basic 159,710,049 171,410,309 160,341,125 174,675,840 Weighted average common shares outstanding—Diluted 159,710,049 171,612,471 160,341,125 175,398,706





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,002,358 ) $ 430,560 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Accretion expense 3,939 4,119 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 550,108 486,664 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 2,039,770 — Stock-based compensation expense 4,911 6,799 Loss (income) from equity investments, net 210,289 (49,625 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (48,630 ) — Change in fair value of derivative instruments (85,230 ) 65,051 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (7,563 ) 1,208 Amortization of loan costs 6,328 6,121 Gain on sale of equity method investments and other assets (220 ) (124,768 ) Distributions from equity method investments 2,457 3,206 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable—oil and natural gas sales 88,990 (63,427 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable—joint interest and other (25,478 ) 12,943 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,586 (5,695 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 915 4,066 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (19,548 ) 9,768 Settlement of asset retirement obligation (273 ) (719 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 723,993 786,271 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to other property and equipment (5,021 ) (7,870 ) Additions to oil and natural gas properties (720,057 ) (899,083 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 48,527 5,114 Proceeds from sale of other property and equipment 267 351 Proceeds from sale of equity method investments — 226,487 Contributions to equity method investments (432 ) (2,319 ) Distributions from equity method investments 1,945 446 Net cash used in investing activities (674,771 ) (676,874 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on borrowings (877,697 ) (220,575 ) Borrowings on line of credit 952,000 265,000 Repurchase of senior notes (138,786 ) — Debt issuance costs and loan commitment fees (288 ) (831 ) Payments on repurchase of stock (30,688 ) (200,251 ) Net cash used in financing activities (95,459 ) (156,657 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (46,237 ) (47,260 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,297 99,557 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,060 $ 52,297





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest payments $ 142,664 $ 132,995 Income tax receipts $ (1,794 ) $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 5,766 $ 4,533 Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 6,883 $ 1,452 Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (30,146 ) $ — Interest capitalized $ 3,372 $ 4,470 Fair value of contingent consideration asset on date of divestiture $ (1,137 ) $ — Foreign currency translation gain (loss) on equity method investments $ 9,193 $ (15,487 )

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, accretion expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization and impairment of oil and gas properties. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to EBITDA less non-cash derivative loss (gain), litigation settlement, insurance proceeds, rig terminations fees, restructuring costs, gain on debt extinguishment, non-recurring general and administrative expenses and (income) loss from equity method investments. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to cash provided by operating activity before changes in operating assets and liabilities and inclusive of capitalized expenses incurred during the given period. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (as defined above) less capital expenditures incurred. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to pre-tax net (loss) income less non-cash derivative loss (gain), impairment of oil and gas properties, insurance proceeds, litigation settlement, rig terminations fees, gain on debt extinguishment and (income) loss from equity method investments. The Company has presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow because it uses these measures as an integral part of its internal reporting to evaluate its performance and the performance of its senior management. These measures are considered important indicators of the operational strength of the Company’s business and eliminate the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depletion, depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of certain intangible assets. A limitation of these measures, however, is that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company’s business. Management evaluates the costs of such tangible and intangible assets and the impact of related impairments through other financial measures, such as capital expenditures, investment spending and return on capital. Therefore, the Company believes that these measures provide useful information to its investors regarding its performance and overall results of operations. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, either net income as an indicator of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In addition, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are not intended to represent funds available for dividends, reinvestment or other discretionary uses, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in the Company’s various agreements.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Net (loss) income $ (1,814,754 ) $ 134,001 $ (2,002,358 ) $ 430,560 Interest expense 34,191 36,196 141,786 141,912 Income tax expense (benefit) 315,815 — (7,563 ) (69 ) Accretion expense 766 1,063 3,939 4,119 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 143,454 133,816 550,108 486,664 Impairment of oil and gas properties 1,468,328 — 2,039,770 — EBITDA $ 147,800 $ 305,076 $ 725,682 $ 1,063,186





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) EBITDA $ 147,800 $ 305,076 $ 725,682 $ 1,063,186 Adjustments: Non-cash derivative loss (gain) 13,471 (41,322 ) (84,987 ) 65,051 Non-cash derivative gain on contingent payments (1,277 ) — (243 ) — Litigation settlement — 158 (158 ) 1,075 Insurance proceeds — — (83 ) (231 ) Rig termination fees — — 4,176 — Restructuring costs 4,611 — 4,611 — Gain on debt extinguishment (25,030 ) — (48,630 ) — Gain on sale of equity method investments — — — (124,768 ) Non-recurring general and administrative expenses 1,740 3,262 3,922 3,527 Loss (income) from equity method investments 45,757 (14,622 ) 210,148 (49,904 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,072 $ 252,552 $ 814,438 $ 957,936





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash provided by operating activities $ 106,638 $ 155,474 $ 723,993 $ 786,271 Adjustments: Changes in operating assets and liabilities 41,300 62,578 (50,192 ) 43,064 Capitalized expenses incurred(1) (4,438 ) (9,439 ) (33,511 ) (42,182 ) Operating cash flow $ 143,500 $ 208,613 $ 640,290 $ 787,153 Capital expenditures incurred(2) (73,063 ) (80,324 ) (602,478 ) (814,747 ) Free cash flow $ 70,437 $ 128,289 $ 37,812 $ (27,594 ) (1) Includes capitalized general and administrative expense incurred and capitalized interest expenses incurred (2) Incurred capital expenditures and cash capital expenditures may vary from period to period due to the cash payment cycle





GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Pre-tax net (loss) income excluding adjustments $ (1,498,939 ) $ 134,001 $ (2,009,921 ) $ 430,491 Adjustments: Non-cash derivative loss (gain) 13,471 (41,322 ) (84,987 ) 65,051 Non-cash derivative gain on contingent payments (1,277 ) — (243 ) — Impairment of oil and gas properties 1,468,328 — 2,039,770 — Litigation settlement — 158 (158 ) 1,075 Insurance proceeds — — (83 ) (231 ) Rig termination fees — — 4,176 — Restructuring costs 4,611 — 4,611 — Gain on debt extinguishment (25,030 ) — (48,630 ) — Gain on sale of equity method investments — — — (124,768 ) Non-recurring general and administrative expenses 1,740 3,262 3,922 3,527 Loss (income) from equity method investments 45,757 (14,622 ) 210,148 (49,904 ) Pre-tax net income excluding adjustments $ 8,661 $ 81,477 $ 118,605 $ 325,241 Adjusted net income $ 8,661 $ 81,477 $ 118,605 $ 325,241 Adjusted net income per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.48 $ 0.74 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.47 $ 0.72 $ 1.85 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 159,710,049 171,410,309 160,341,125 174,675,840 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 159,710,049 171,612,471 164,208,209 175,398,706



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.