Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joins 21 & Change for 2nd Annual Champions for Change

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Champions for Change! If you are a professional athlete, a 'differently-abled' athlete or an amateur, register today and join TE Cameron Brate and Mascot Cpt. Fear of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the folks from 21 & Change for the 2nd annual Champions for Change (CFC) Challenge taking place at the Tampa Movement Lab on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Individual athletes wanting to participate can register before the event or online. Individual registration is $30. Participants must be eight (8) years or older and registration for 'differently-abled' athletes is FREE!



21 & Change President John Bodor said, “The CFC Challenge is much more than a couple hours of fun and exercise. It’s a unique event created to promote inclusion, diversity, and to showcase ability; and that moves the ball towards the goal-line of acceptance. This year we have a record number of community partners, leaders, and representatives who are strong supporters of the ‘differently-abled’. Please join us, meet the kids, adults and families and talk heart-to-heart about positive change.”



CFC Event organizers and board members Michelle Richards (Owner of Tampa Movement Lab) and Sunny Alexander (Realtor at Tomlin St Cyr Realty Services) deliver a fun-filled event that partners up professional and amateur athletes with Down syndrome and other developmentally-disabled children and adults to showcase their abilities doing CrossFit-type exercises such as burpees, sit-ups, box jumps, kettle swings and the sled push.



According to Richards, CFC 2020 participants will also enjoy a special appearance by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, NFL Free Agent Safety Chris Conte (2019 Host), and other community leaders. Additionally, Miss Tampa will attend to cheer on these amazing 'differently-abled' athletes and will kick off the event singing the national anthem.



“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we want to thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for being our community partner for the second year in a row. We also want to thank all of our returning and new sponsors for their support of this important mission we pursue in our community and throughout the state of Florida. We would never be able to do this without their support and generosity,” said Bodor.



Special Thanks to all our 2020 Champions for Change Sponsors:

TECO Energy, University of Tampa, All American Title, Brenda Wade Team, Aramark, ViaTeK Solutions, PBX-Change, First Command Bank, Nasatka Security, Tampa General Hospital, Outback Steakhouse, Aqua Tech Consultants, Holton Companies, Steven Bodziner, Saint Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Hay’s Staffing Anthony De La Torre, Rally For Rhett, BayCare, Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Tampa Theatre, Shumaker Advisors, AdventHealth, HCP Associates, Milorian Consulting, Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services, Carr Pediatric Dentistry, Prida Guida & Perez, P.A., Empower Adventures, Yeoman’s Cask & Lion, Bio-Tech Consulting, Inc., Jennifer Bishop, and Steven Bodznier.



To register for the event or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer for the 2021 Champions for Change Challenge, please visit https://21andchange.org/championsforchange/ .

John Bodor 21 & Change 9107974171 bodorj45@gmail.com



