Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

For Withhold Number % Number % H. Peter Brues 309,833,637 99.81% 576,919 0.19% Jacynthe Côté 310,207,751 99.93% 202,805 0.07% Yves Leduc 309,916,629 99.84% 493,927 0.16% Isabelle Marcoux 308,500,935 99.38% 1,909,621 0.62% Nathalie Marcoux 308,892,054 99.51% 1,518,502 0.49% Pierre Marcoux 308,857,550 99.50% 1,553,006 0.50% Rémi Marcoux 308,904,887 99.51% 1,505,669 0.49% Anna Martini 309,779,581 99.80% 630,975 0.20% François Olivier 309,398,873 99.67% 1,011,683 0.33% Mario Plourde 309,912,528 99.84% 498,028 0.16% Jean Raymond 310,141,307 99.91% 269,249 0.09% François R. Roy 309,299,797 99.64% 1,110,759 0.36% Annie Thabet 309,727,199 99.78% 683,357 0.22%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 8,700 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

