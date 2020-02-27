German Mourners Shout ‘Nazis Out!’ at Vigil --- Acclaimed Documentary, Hate Among Us, Highlights Problem

Hate Among Us Dean Cain, Executive Producer Montel Williams, Executive Producer Thousands Gathered for a Vigil in Hanau

The Guardian reported that the mourners were holding signs that read "Take racism personally" and "Never again!" and could be heard chanting "Nazis out!"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a far-right gunman opened fire and killed nine people at two hookah bars, thousands of people gathered for vigils across Germany on Thursday, Feb 20th, night hours. Vigils took place in Hanau, where the deadly shooting took place, and large crowds had assembled in Frankfurt and Berlin. The Guardian reported that the mourners were holding signs that read "Take racism personally" and "Never again!" and could be heard chanting "Nazis out!"

The attacker has been identified as Tobias Rathjen, 43, who was found dead with his 72-year-old mother in his home after the gunshots. Federal Chief Prosecutor Peter Frank said that the nine people killed were between 21 and 44 and that they all came from a "migrant background”. Frank also said that evidence showed Rathjen had “a very deeply racist attitude.” Inge Bank, 82, who lives near the bar where one of the shootings took place, said: “I couldn’t be any more upset... We have to nip it in the bud if the Nazi Party is coming back.”

History ominously repeats itself in "Hate Among Us," a disturbingly relevant but noticeably selective assessment of the global resurgence of anti-Semitism co-hosted by executive producers of the documentary, Dean Cain and Montel Williams.

Cain and Williams survey the recent spike in hate crimes leveled against Jews around the world in “Hate Among Us”. The two also served in a similar behind-the-scenes capacity for “Architects of Denial,” chronicling Armenian genocide. They are joined by travel show personality Laura McKenzie (also an executive producer) on one of her “voluntourism” trips to Israel.

Along the way, director David McKenzie draws a chilling though-line from the ascendancy of Hitler in the 1930s to the current rise of emboldened Islamic terrorists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremist factions who, unlike members of the Ku Klux Klan, do not feel they have to hide their hatred under hoods.

Back in America, the film briefly addresses incidents in Charlottesville, Va., as well as synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and Poway, California, but while referring to social media as a frighteningly effective tool for recruiting hate groups, it continues to circumvent any conversation about how explosive tweets and retweets emanating from the White House could further fan those flames of hatred.

While the rise of anti-Semitic abuse and bigotry is justifiably disturbing, "Hate Among Us," which spends a lot of screen time covering attacks in Paris and Berlin, would have had more incisive viewing if its exploratory journey kicked off closer to home.



Hate Amonug Us Trailer:

https://vimeo.com/358183811





