CMG Financial Recognizes 130 Originators at Record-Breaking 2019 President’s Council

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, congratulates 101 retail loan officers, 12 branch managers, two correspondent sales managers, four wholesale account executives, and 11 additional honorees on qualifying for the 2019 President’s Council. Of the honorees, 14 retail loan officers and four branch managers were inducted into the esteemed Chairman’s Club for outstanding production and client service.

To be awarded this distinguished honor, retail loan officers had to close $22,080,000 in volume or 78 units, and retail branches had to close a combination of $69,000,000 in volume or 345 units. Additionally, the top two national sales managers by volume from the Correspondent Channel, and the top three account executives and the top business development advisor by volume from the Wholesale Channel, were also recognized.

Overall, 2019 was a record-breaking year for CMG Financial. The organization achieved an 82% increase in production compared to 2018 and 48 retail loan originators at least doubled their production over the previous year’s totals. The company’s main sales channels all delivered substantial year-over-year production increases as well, with Retail totaling more than $7.5 billion (up from over $4 billion), Wholesale coming in at nearly $3.5 billion (up from $3 billion) and Correspondent finishing with more than $6 billion (up from just over 3 billion).

Kory Kavanewsky, Vice President, Production - Western Division, Coronado, CA, was honored as CMG’s top-producing retail loan officer by volume, with a production total of $240,463,815. Kory strives to not only act as a loan originator but as a mortgage advisor. He works to educate his clients on all loan options available so they can make the right financial decision for their current and long-term goals. His extensive industry experience enables him to expertly serve all borrowers, from first-time home buyers to experienced real estate investors. Kory has been recognized by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and other national and local trade organizations for his production and service accomplishments.

Cary Ann Cyr, Area Sales Manager, Franklin, TN, was honored as the top-producing retail loan officer by units, having served 628 families. Carey Ann and her mortgage team go the extra mile to help all buyers and work to always exceed expectations. She is an established industry voice and regularly shares the latest mortgage news on social media and as a contributor to trade publications. She is co-founder of a well-known realtor master class called “The Realtor Blaze”. The Blaze was created to give back to the local real estate community by providing educational and motivational content. Carey Ann has also been recognized by Scotsman Guide, Mortgage Executive Magazine, and other national and local trade organizations for her production and service accomplishments.

“CMG Financial is extremely proud of the success we experienced as an organization in 2019, and we’re very excited to honor the best of the best at this year’s event in Miami,” said Kim Callas, Executive Vice President. “While the company’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees, President’s Council and Chairman’s Club enables us to recognize outstanding effort and achievement among our top producers and other select contributors. We’re looking forward to another great year in 2020.”





About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

