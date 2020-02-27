Ronaldinho Gaucho

Former FIFA World Player of the Year, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Betcris get together for unique media creation event in Brazil.

TA' XBIEX, MALTA, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betcris is targeting Brazil as one of its primary expansion locations. The country is working diligently to embrace gambling, both retail and online, and Betcris recognizes the importance of the market to its future. The company just wrapped up a marketing photo and video shoot in the country, bringing in Betcris Ambassador, and international soccer star, Ronaldinho, to lend a hand.

Betcris Chief Marketing Officer Aurelien Lohrer traveled to Brazil last week to coordinate the marketing efforts. Once finalized, the content will be used primarily on the Betcris social media accounts, as well as other digital properties managed by the company. There will be a variety of video offerings made available, from ten-second clips to sixty-second spots, all designed to capture the beauty of Brazil and highlight the important role Betcris has in the country’s gambling development. Betcris also took advantage of the opportunity to capture footage that will be used for online marketing, as well as for banners and other forms of print marketing.

Ronaldinho was asked to participate in the activity, as both a Brazilian soccer star and an ambassador of Betcris. He spent around five hours assisting in the production of the media content and was an important part of the photo and video shoot. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year signed on as an ambassador for Betcris last October, and his participation in the marketing efforts was announced when he signed on with the company at that time.

Having Ronaldinho as the face of Betcris throughout Latin America is a huge victory for the company.

His international status as a superstar is unparalleled, and his ability to attract attention gives Betcris an advantage over the competition.

The marketing op took place in Rio de Janeiro, just ahead of the world-famous Rio de Janeiro carnival.

The content is being produced with the assistance of international sports broadcasting channel DAZN in a local Polario studio in Barra de Tijuca, a neighborhood of Rio.

Betcris has become the leading gambling platform in Latin America because of its dedication to the customer and focus on transparency. As it continues to attract new markets, such as Brazil and Argentina, it will be able to bring that same business strategy to more gambling enthusiasts throughout the region, giving them a reliable and secure portal through which they can participate in their favorite activity.



