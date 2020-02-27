Statement by His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa

SAMOA, February 27 - Excellency,

It is my pleasure to welcome you to Samoa and to receive your Letters of Credence accrediting you as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Independent State of Samoa, and I acknowledge the Letter of Recall for your predecessor.

Thank you for conveying the warm greetings from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany. I would ask that you please relay to President Steinmeier my appreciation and I also reiterate such sentiments for his good health and the prosperity of the German people.

I thank you for your compassionate statement following the tragic measles epidemic that affected our country. It brings comfort and hope that we are not alone in our most difficult moments

Excellency,

Our shared history after all these years can still be seen through our communities and environment. Many Samoan families are descendants of German ancestry and they continue to carry their German last names over generations. You are accompanied here, by the Szegedi family who are well established in Apia and are proud nationals for both our two countries. Remains of coconut and other agricultural plantations established by the German administration in the past are distinguished features of inner landscapes despite redevelopments by its residents. These aspects of our relationship are important as a record of history, appreciating the presence and steering our way forward.

I acknowledge with gratitude the ongoing support and assistance in the past of your Government towards education, health, sports, environment and other areas of development including programmes under the European Union.

Excellency,

I commend the pragmatic efforts committed by the German development agency “GIZ” and Programme Director, Mr. James Macbeth into regional projects for Climate Change. Last week our country experienced the unpleasant reach of cyclones that closed schools, caused considerable damage to properties and public infrastructure. Pacific Leaders have continuously called for immediate global actions to combat climate change. Therefore, these undertakings by your Government enhance our Blue Pacific principles of regional solidarity and collective action in addressing our shared challenges especially, Climate Change.

Excellency,

I wish to congratulate you as the new Ambassador of Germany to Samoa and I am confident that during your tenure, more opportunities for development and people to people links will be forthcoming and a strengthened bilateral relation.

May God Bless and welcome once again to Samoa.

Soifua ma ia manuia.