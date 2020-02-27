Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Opens the Ethiopian Trade and Cultural Week

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa, today opened the Ethiopian Trade and Cultural Week.

The event is organized on February 26-29 by the Honorary Consulate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in cooperation with the Ethiopian Embassy in the State of Kuwait.

The Undersecretary seized the occasion to take pride in the ongoing progress of friendship ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, based on principles of mutual respect and appreciation.

She stressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's keenness to strengthen its bilateral cooperation relations with the Federal Democratic Republic towards broader horizons, for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Dr. Shaikha Rana thanked the Honorary Consulate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and those in charge of the event, expressing gratitude for the warm reception she received, wishing everyone every success.



