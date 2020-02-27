PRE® UNVEILS NEW LOOK AND INTRODUCES HALAL CLAIM TO PACKAGING

New visual identity features key attributes to clean eating and humanely raised beef

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre® Brands, the fastest-growing branded grass-fed and finished beef, rolls out at refresh to the brand’s innovative packaging evolved to further strengthen consumer communication and improve ease of shopping.

With an entire portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified products and 100% grass-fed and finished offerings, Pre has always been committed to creating high-quality beef which comes from animals raised ethically and sustainably on pasture year-round with no added antibiotics or hormones.

"At Pre, we believe the label matters. Consumers are seeking clean products that deliver their core values" said Chief Marketing Officer of Pre, Nicole Schumacher. “Our industry-leading collection of consumer-relevant claims and partnerships including Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 Approved® and Paleo and Keto Certified, now includes Halal verified, our #1 consumer inquiry.”

Pre’s assortment of steaks and ground beef are Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal, Whole30 Approved, Keto and Paleo Certified. Pre takes great pride in the quality of our products. If customers are not completely satisfied with Pre products, they can get their money back. For more information, visit eatpre.com/tasteguarantee.

About Pre® Brands

Pre thinks about beef differently, so they approach beef differently. Pre believes in respecting your taste, your health and your time. They founded a company to deliver just that – offering the best-tasting, highest-quality beef in the world – with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate.

Pre is 100% grass-fed and finished beef never adds hormones or antibiotics and is Non-GMO Project Verified. Pasture-raised year-round with respect for the animals, it is Halal verified. The 100% transparent packaging is free of synthetic chemicals and 100% BPA free.

Pre is available nationally in retail and online. Learn more at eatpre.com.

