OXXO Care Cleaners, a Progressive Franchisor, Makes Call for Franchisees to Form Independent Association

Salomon Mishaan, OXXO Care Cleaners CEO.

Following a successful 2019, OXXO recommends the creation of an independent franchisee association for better communication and organizational progress

HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXXO Care Cleaners®, the environmentally-friendly garment cleaning franchise that delivers European boutique, 24-7 ATM-style service, today announced the invitation of its franchisees to form an independent organization, the Independent Franchise Association. This move comes at a time when most franchisors want to keep increasingly tight control over their franchisees. OXXO wants to give its franchisees more voice and input, disrupting the broader world of franchise communication and control trends that we see today.

In OXXO’s proposal, franchisees would form an independent association and populate it with members from their own operations. The association would meet at whatever interval it chose and elect representatives to interface directly with OXXO leadership. This representation model, highly unconventional in the franchise world, would ensure that franchisees could provide equal and timely input regarding store marketing and operations, and other business matters. Simultaneously, the Independent Franchise Association would provide a forum in which franchisees could exchange ideas, let all voices be heard, and learn new best practices, opening doors to even greater success.

“Franchisors don’t recommend that its franchisees form an independent association,” says OXXO CEO Salomon Mishaan. “We’re proposing something very unconventional because it’s needed and because have faith in our system, which is built on communication and building bridges across our franchise network. That’s why we’re confident this will work.”

To be clear, the franchisee association will be an autonomous body completely beyond the control of the franchisor. By remaining separate from the association, OXXO hopes to foster more open communication and a freer flow of expression that will ultimately help all parties to grow.

Building on Recognized Success

Throughout 2019, OXXO reported steady growth and impressive rankings in the Franchise and Green categories. The franchise ranked once again in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s most comprehensive independent franchise assessment. OXXO also scores very high on the reputable Franchise Rankings site.

Salomon Mishaan attributed these results to his company’s continued investment in new technology, consolidation in existing markets, successful pursuit of diversification strategies (such as drop stores and conversions), unparalleled customer service, and sustained support of its franchisee network, as shown in the new association proposition.

“We’re keeping the OXXO Care Cleaners franchise competitive, both domestically and globally, through constant innovation, superb customer service, and the highest quality standards,” says Mishaan. “But much of our success comes from franchisees understanding that we truly are here to serve them. With this independent association their voices will be clearer, allowing us to constantly address their needs and helping us improve how we govern our business.”

OXXO and Origins

In 2000, as a textiles expert who had just settled in Hollywood, FL, Salomon Mishaan created the global OXXO Care Cleaners® concept. With more than 40 years of entrepreneurial experience, he was the first in the U.S. to venture into environmentally safe dry cleaning. Mishaan developed a boutique style, open air cleaning concept to the U.S. market, modernizing it with the use of GreenEarth®, 24-7 ATM-style service, efficient hand finishing quality, and automation. In two decades, the franchise has grown to more than 60 stores in the U.S., particularly in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, and another 10 abroad. Mishaan continues to develop expansion opportunities.

In 2020, OXXO will focus on conversions, stand-alone kiosks at major enterprises (such as the one installed at NBC Miami Studios), and consolidating its success in major markets, including Florida and Texas.

“From its inception, OXXO has aimed to be a strong franchise brand,” says Mishaan. “This requires adapting to change and constantly innovating, as we’re now doing by encouraging the Independent Franchise Association. Our independent rankings and reviews are a testament to our strength as a franchise opportunity and our commitment to both our customers and our constant innovation. We’re proud of the brand we’ve built around the ‘We Care’ philosophy and know this will lead OXXO Care Cleaners into a bright future.”

The franchisor hopes that when the Independent Franchise Association proves its effectiveness, other franchises will take notice. In promoting better practices and fostering better communications throughout organizations, OXXO hopes to lift all franchise boats and play a part in bolstering widespread franchise participation and growth.

About OXXO Care Cleaners®

OXXO CARE CLEANERS® is a leading environmentally-responsible dry-cleaning franchise based in the U.S. with international presence. OXXO was founded with our “WE CARE” philosophy and commitment and has applied it to every aspect of our business. We care for our customers’ health, appearance, garments, community, and environment, as well as our employees. At OXXO®, customers experience the ultimate in garment care through our use of environmentally safe GreenEarth solvents, unlike with other dry cleaners that use Perc (Perchloroethylene). OXXO® also now uses TOP Terra for laundered garments, 24-7 ATM-style pick up service, the most technologically advanced European manufactured garment care equipment, and traditional hand-ironing. All garments are cleaned right the first time and personally inspected by OXXO® garment care specialists to ensure superior finishing and meticulous attention to detail. Visit www.oxxousa.com for more information and the OXXO® nearest you. For more information about the OXXO Care Cleaners® franchise opportunity, call 1.866.462.6996 or visit www.oxxocarecleanersfranchise.com



