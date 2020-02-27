Kalasha International TV and Film Market 2020

The Audiovisual Cooperation Service is pleased to announce the 4th edition of the Kalasha International TV and Film Market. Last year, about 70 exhibitors and more than 800 visitors attended this major event for the audiovisual and film sector in East Africa. We hope to see more participation in 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.