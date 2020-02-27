Market Movers in the Automotive Industry

February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTC: FNHI), Worksport Ltd.'s parent company, is expecting a good year ahead, since its current, already beyond progressive business activities will be additionally magnified due to cooperation with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). FNHI announced on February 12th that it is adding a new distribution channel for its tonneau covers for light trucks by accessing Amazon's wide marketplace. Worksport and FNHI CEO, Steve Rossi, said they are incredibly proud and excited about the agreement, which is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Amazon.com, a $282 billion revenue company, will additionally open up the U.S. market for Worksport, which is offering innovative, high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks such as Ford Motors' (NYSE:F) F150, Sierra, Chevrolet's (NYSE:GM) Silverado and Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) RAM.

The potential of light trucks

In 2019 alone, light vehicles (cars and light trucks) sales came to approximately 17 million units, out of which 12.2 million were light trucks. Within top five best selling light trucks, Toyota Motor Company's Tacoma (NYSE:TM) made it in 4th place, while the other four models were American made. The Ford F-Series was the best-selling light truck in the US, with almost 900 thousand units. Second place belongs to Chrysler Ram Pickup, and third place to Chevrolet Silverado.

Ford Motor Company holds the pickup truck throne

When choosing a pick-up truck, Ford F-Series is impossible to exclude due to years and years of being one of best selling light trucks. Most popular variant of the Ford F-Series (full-size pickup trucks) is the F-150. 14th generation of model F-150 is expected to be released in 2020.

Ford Motor Company is following the current ruling (on an interim basis) by U.S. trade panel, in favor of Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem, which accused its rival SK Innovation of misappropriating trade secrets. SK Innovation is currently building a $1.7 billion battery factory in Georgia, whose products are supposed to serve Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY)’s EV factory. SK Innovations is also considering to build another factory in Georgia, to supply Ford's electric light trucks. The panel ruling may endanger SK Innovation's import of materials and components needed as supply for U.S. factories. And FNHI's solar patented technology can only further advance any company in the EV playground.

Amazon

Amazon's expected revenue of $282 billion in 2019 came from 608 million packages (year average), which is equivalent to more than 1.6 million packages a day. This expected result is an increase comparing to 2018, when Amazon achieved $233 billion in revenues and net income of $10.1 billion. That is an expected increase of revenues of approx. 21%. And FNHI surely rejoices in the fact that Amazon is doing better than expected while its one-day deliveries continue to drive up sales.

Positive effects

Steve Rossi believes selling products on Amazon will help Worksport's revenue growth and also brand recognition. Positive effects are expected in the coming period of 12 to 24 months. Rossi also stated that Worksport will have the right to set the Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) and monitor the price once the agreement is signed. Worksport is already in process of stocking materially different cover models, which will be unique to Amazon, and therefore keeping the current dealers and distributors covered. This way, Worksport will protect both its present and new distribution channels. This will be another leap forward for Worksport, continuing the good trend from 2019, when three new U.S. patents were granted, which formed a great base for future developments. The expansion of Worksport's, that is FNHI's, intellectual properties portfolio, will enable the Company to bring more than just sun-powered light-truck tonneau covers, making it indeed a rare gem in the light truck industry.

