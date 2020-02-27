Former Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Rejoins Butler Snow

/EIN News/ -- RIDGELAND, Miss., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary C. Rikard has rejoined Butler Snow after a five-year stint as executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). Rikard will practice with the firm’s regulatory and government group in Ridgeland, Miss.

Rikard began his career as an environmental engineer at the MDEQ. After earning his Juris Doctor, he worked as a staff attorney for MDEQ. Rikard then joined Butler Snow in 2008, practicing environmental law in the firm’s Memphis, Tenn. office, before returning to lead the MDEQ as executive director. He also served as an assistant staff judge advocate in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

“We are delighted to welcome Gary back to Butler Snow,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “His experience as executive director of MDEQ gives him a unique perspective that will benefit our clients facing complex environmental matters.”

Rikard will focus his practice on environmental law, environmental litigation, oil and gas law and government relations.

Rikard is a member of the American and Tennessee Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar, Environmental Council of States and the Air and Waste Management Association. He received his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Christian Brothers University, completed graduate studies in environmental engineering at the University of Mississippi School of Engineering and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Butler Snow’s regulatory and government group practices across a variety of industries and practice areas. The group advocates for and counsels public entities and private clients on legislative and regulatory matters involving energy and environmental issues, public utility regulations, administrative law and economic development matters. They have represented clients before public service commissions and state and federal environmental agencies.

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 385 attorneys collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America’s Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation’s top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

