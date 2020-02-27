insideARM Launches New Collections Tech and Strategy Newsletter

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- insideARM and the iA Institute announced this week the launch of iA Collection Strategy & Tech, a free bi-weekly newsletter designed for strategy, analytics, and tech leaders tasked with reducing the cost to collect through improved efficiency and effectiveness. The Collection Strategy & Tech newsletter keeps you informed, just often enough, with tailored content covering the move to the cloud, digital strategy, agent productivity, making your case for investment in innovation, and more. Each issue features original articles from our Think Differently series, updates about our Strategy & Tech conference, and other information we think will be helpful to the mission of innovation in collections.

“For the last decade, most of what we have covered has been related to legal, compliance or regulatory information. While these topics remain critical to credit & collections, we recognize that industry professionals and executives also must focus on how to remain relevant and profitable for the future,” said Stephanie Eidelman, CEO of the iA Institute. “Innovation in strategy, process, and technology are the avenues. As a result, the iA Institute launched a suite of solutions to help chart the course.”

The newsletter is part of a new, comprehensive suite of strategy and tech resources designed for forward-thinking collections executives. Other solutions include the following:

The iA Innovation Council is a membership group for organizations that understand their ability to survive depends on thinking differently and being at the forefront of communications, analytics, payments, and compliance technology. We identify opportunities for collaborative learning and problem-solving where the community is more powerful together than it is separately. Together, we envision the future and map how to get there.

iA Strategy & Tech is a conference (June 10-12, 2020 in Austin, TX) where you'll hear from credit and collections strategy experts with the broadest, most data-informed and practical points-of-view, plus you'll get to vet innovative, applicable new technology - all in one place. Designed by strategy experts for strategy experts, this is not a compliance conference masquerading as a strategy/tech conference.

About the iA Institute

A certified woman-owned business, the iA Institute is a media company that provides news, education, events and connection for professionals in the consumer and commercial credit & collections industry. Some of our core beliefs include: the good stuff is below the surface, taking action is more effective than griping, and communities can solve problems together. Read more at www.theiAinstitute.com.



