ClubCorp and University of Arizona Athletics Department Partner to Open New Stadium Club

Premier Private Arizona Sands Club to Offer Year-Round Social Events, Dining, and Private Event Spaces

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – and The University of Arizona Athletics Department announce plans to open the Arizona Sands Club , a year-round private member club in Arizona Stadium. The Arizona Sands Club, slated to open its doors Aug. 1, 2020, will serve as a gathering and dining spot for alumni, faculty and staff, and the Tucson professional, civic and social community; a valuable addition for the game day experience.



“Our collaboration with ClubCorp is vital to Arizona Athletics’ mission of continuing to enhance the experience and connection with our football program and our supporters, fans and University and local communities,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “We will be able to improve the fan experience in a number of our seating areas during game days while also being able to optimize our usage, showcase our beautiful facilities and connect with community and campus partners throughout the year.”

The Arizona Sands Club – overlooking the field inside the stadium and the Santa Catalina mountains in the distance – will reflect the rich history of the University of Arizona and Tucson, creating intentional spaces for the community to:

CONNECT. The Club’s anytime lounge + bar and grill is the central hub of community connections where sincere introductions, handshakes and collaboration are the main focus. The diverse membership will call this part of the Club home base for a quick lunch, impromptu meeting, variety of member connection gatherings and of course evening socials over handcrafted cocktails and craft beers.

DINE. Destination dining within the Club creates intention for sophisticated sharing of meals and breaking of bread, a key element of how community is fostered.

HOST. Private event space throughout the stadium is strategically designed to take the community gatherings (social, business, celebrations, new beginnings, etc) to another level

WORK. This Club is designed for productivity, serving as the ideal retreat to plug in and make progress.

PLAY. The club will believe in the power of play, the energy and relationships built after a day of productivity. The Arizona Sands Club calendar of diverse educational, cultural and social events will create experiences to heighten the senses, ignite joy and make play a priority.

“We are very excited about partnering with the University of Arizona and about ClubCorp becoming an integral part of the university and the local Tucson community,” said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. “Our stadium clubs have shown to be extremely popular venues in university towns where the entire community can gather, connect and take pride in their alma mater and their city.” Currently, ClubCorp operates stadium clubs at various universities around the country, including at the University of Texas, Texas Tech University, Baylor University and Florida State University.

Arizona Athletics’ partnership with ClubCorp is the department’s latest effort in its continuous work to enhance the fan experience at home football games that include robust renovations to the lower east side of Arizona Stadium, addition of new premium seating areas on westside, reimagined fan areas in lower west side and more in the last two years. To receive more info regarding the Arizona Sands Club please visit https://memberships.clubcorp.com/ArizonaSandsClub

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing ; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meg Tollison

ClubCorp

meg.tollison@clubcorp.com

972.888.7729



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.