National Center for Performance Health Hosted Successful Brain Health and Suicide Prevention Event

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Center for Performance Health (NCPH) is pleased to announce they hosted a successful Brain Health and Suicide Prevention event. The event took place in Spartanburg, S.C. on February 17th, 2020 and brought professionals from the Cherokee County Schools, Spartanburg School Districts, S.C Department of Mental Health, Upstate Warrior Solutions, and Carolina Behavioral Health. Chief Physician Executive of NCPH, Rahul Mehra, M.D., lead the interactive and dynamic session exploring new models of service delivery to include unlimited physician led access to licensed clinicians.

The Brain Health and Suicide Prevention event focused on the fundamentals of brain science and its correlation with biopsychosocial contributors that predispose to suicidality. Key takeaways included discussions on the need for awareness, need for improved community models on mental health best practices, and the need for more training to better understand children in need in primary care entities. The National Center for Performance Health plans to launch more workshops throughout 2020 to implement comprehensive training in areas lacking mental health resources. Robyn Hussa Farrell, Suicide Prevention Task Force Chair, Founder and CEO of Resiliency Technologies, expressed “We are fortunate to have Dr. Mehra provide a physician’s perspective on these complex topics”.

Dr. Rahul Mehra is a recognized expert on the topic of mental health for youth, collegiate, and professional athletes. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry. Dr. Mehra has completed trainings for the NFL, NFL Players Association, Major League Baseball, XFL, United Soccer League, and the NCAA.

“I was honored to be able to host the Brain and Suicide Prevention event to discuss the importance of increasing mental health training,” said Rahul Mehra M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health. “At NCPH, we believe mental health care and education should be readily available to everyone.”

About National Center for Performance Health

The National Center for Performance Health is a unique organization designed with one goal in mind – to help you become your best. Our dedicated team is headquartered in Tampa, FL and led by Rahul Mehra, M.D. Our services are never out of reach with our professional network of over 10,000 providers, physicians, and psychologists throughout the world. All our coaches are highly qualified and hold advanced degrees in the behavioral health field with at least two years of relevant clinical experience. We use advanced medical research and technology to achieve proven results. If you’ve ever thought about taking your game to the next level - we can help.



