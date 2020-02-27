PDAC 2020: The world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention returns to Toronto

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2020 Convention—the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining event—will commence this weekend in Toronto, marking its 88th year.



Every year the PDAC Convention injects upwards of $70 million into the local Toronto economy.

“The PDAC Convention is the one event the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry cannot afford to miss, and 2020 will be my 32nd consecutive year attending,” says PDAC President Felix Lee. “It is an opportunity for industry professionals to gather and best position themselves and their companies for the year ahead.”

Toronto is the mining investment capital of the world and Canada is home to more than half the world’s mining and exploration company headquarters.

“More than 25,000 attendees from over 132 countries are consistently represented at the PDAC Convention, and some of the top reasons for this are the networking, investment and learning opportunities,” adds Lee. “It’s a historical and iconic event that we are proud to offer on behalf of the sector each year.”

A topical lineup of programs, short courses, speakers, investment opportunities and events are available for attendees, reflecting the current trends and issues facing the industry.

PDAC 2020 Convention highlights include:

The PDAC 2020 Convention takes place March 1-4 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information. General public welcome to attend.

About the PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,500 members around the world, PDAC’s work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible, mineral sector. Please visit www.pdac.ca .

Media contact

Kristy Kenny

+1 (416) 807-8214

kkenny@pdac.ca

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/639a5e58-6675-4b7a-a4ea-45a8228ef5a1



