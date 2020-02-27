X-Ray Imaging Market to Reach USD 15.40 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

X-Ray Imaging Market Size – USD 10.14 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.7%, X-Ray Imaging Industry Trends – Advancement in technology.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global X-Ray Imaging market is forecast to reach USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. X-ray imaging systems are important tools that improve healthcare by diagnosing several injuries, diseases, and fractures.

Technological advancement has led to the development of novel processes and devices. Digitalization of x-ray imaging has made data storage possible in digital signals. Large area detection, low dose imaging, and high energy resolution are transforming X-ray imaging technologies. The X-ray imaging market is expected to have cheaper hardware, high resolutions, and less harmful smaller doses of ionizing agent in the coming years.

The healthcare expenditure is expected to increase in the global platform, owing to the rising government and non-government initiatives and the growing prevalence of diseases. The increase in the market is due to a rise in accessibility and affordability of the x-ray imaging procedure for various medical conditions. Moreover, growing tie-ups between government bodies and research institutes, along with the presence of numerous manufacturers, are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. The growing prevalence of dental and cardiovascular diseases increases the need for x-ray imaging. This helps in increasing the demand for the global demand of the x-ray imaging market.

The market for x-ray imaging in Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to the enhancing healthcare infrastructure, improving reimbursement scenario, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The digital x-ray imaging segment accounted for more than half of revenues and is expected to show profitable growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the advantages offered by digital systems, including image enhancement, speed of execution, and digital image transfer. Moreover, these digital X-rays provide real-time images and enable a more accurate diagnosis.

Stationary x-ray systems held a larger market share in the year 2018, but its demand is expected to drop and be replaced with portable x-ray imaging systems. X-ray imaging machines are huge and heavy to move around. The constant movement of the system is not possible by the staff administering the procedure.

Digital x-ray systems are less bulky, are wireless, takes up less space in the office, and with technological advancement, they are becoming portable and more versatile. Digital x-ray imaging is more efficient and effective systems that help provide a superior patient experience.

North America dominated the market for x-ray imaging. Existing established healthcare infrastructure, state of the art equipment, highly skilled professionals, and investment in research and development is boosting market demand in the region. Moreover, rapidly growing geriatric population will also propel market demand. According to the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau report, 78 million people are expected to be above 65 years old by the year 2035 in the country.

Key participants include Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Canon, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Esaote S.P.A, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global X-Ray Imaging Market on the basis of portability, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Stationary

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Analog X-ray Imaging

Digital X-ray Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Orthopedic X-ray Imaging

Chest X-ray Imaging

Dental X-ray Imaging

Mammography X-ray Imaging

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



