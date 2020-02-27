Penny stock to Watch for March 2020

February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (FNHI), Worksport Ltd.'s parent company recently announced that its innovative line of truck accessories will soon be available on Amazon Marketplace. As well, the company been approved to register its trademark "TerraVis" for its forthcoming disruptive solar hybrid technology. Franchise Holdings International is on our watchlist for March 2020 in the Financial Industry & Penny Stock Sector. Read ahead for more breaking information.

March is expected to be a very active month for all micro-cap and nan-cap penny stocks in the OTC markets. With March marking the beginning of earning season for companies with a calendar year end, March starts to set the stage for the fastest growing companies. These breakout companies end up being the less than %1 of penny stocks that up-list to a senior exchange like Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange, making legendary investor stories similar to when Amazon opened at $18 per in 1997. March is a very key month for smart investors to take strong and long positions in tomorrows Amazon.

Trend outlook for March

Among the leading trends catching investors attention around the world are Renewable Energy, Solar, Hybrid Technology, and Automotive companies. With the automotive markets dominating US market growth, Truck and SUV full-year sales were up 2.6% to 12,234,492 units in US, 2019. There are over 55 Million trucks on the roads in the US and that number is growing. Leading among the largest investments in 2019/20 markets are disruptive EV manufactures Rivian Automotive. Rivian, backed by legacy companies such as Ford and Amazon, have raised a record 3 Billion dollars. Rivian will be launching a fully electric pickup truck, the RT1, with class leading technology and features. Sadly, Rivian is not public - so we can't pickup any Rivian stock in the foreseeable future. The EV market is where serious investors are – and they're here to stay.

Penny Stock To Watch

Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) has gained serious investor attention recently, and is poised to become a disruptor in its segment. FNHI operates in Automotive parts manufacturing market through its subsidiary, Worksport. Worksport designs, produces, and distributes Tonneau Covers for pickup trucks. Tonneau Covers (Truck Bed Covers) are the number one selling item for the number one selling vehicles, in the worlds largest market – this is huge. 2019 was a record setting year for Worksport, booking over $2 Million in new revenues and showing earnings. Worksport is a rapidly growing brand in the US market, with a lot of innovation in the pipeline.

Disruptive Solar Technology

Recently, Worksport announced a breakthrough innovation, TerraVis. The TerraVis system is set to launch in the near future, to huge anticipation, but here is what we know. The TerraVis system is a fully patented truck bed system that will have multiple solar panels, offering a meaningful source of power, with no carbon footprint. This means conventional truck owners will have access to off-grid power on demand. Contractors and those that love the outdoors will see an immediate benefit, however, power is always needed in the event of a natural disaster; the TerraVis may be just the innovation needed to provide power when we're faced with the next wildfire, hurricane, or flood natural disaster. The TerraVis system has huge market potential today.

An Even Brighter Future

The big picture is one of a BlueSky breakout for FNHI and Worksport. Connecting the dots, electric trucks are taking the spotlight. Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian RT1, Atlis Motors, Bollinger Motors, Hercules EV, are just some of the forthcoming Electric Trucks - to name a few. With the future of the US Automotive Market clearly being Electric Trucks, The TerraVis system by FNHI can be a key player by providing a meaningful charge to these Electric Trucks. Reducing Carbon Footprint, Mitigating Range Anxiety, Providing Backup Power - the TerraVis system by Worksport is a no brainer as a disruptive future innovation that is why FNHI is a penny stock with serious attention. As Solar efficiency improves and advancements are made in power storage, the TerraVis can be the power needed for tomorrows E-Truck, unplugged.

It Gets Even Better

With Worksport having a record year in 2019 and trending towards continued growth, the stock seems a real opportunity. Trading heavy volumes at a market cap of only four times 2019 revenues (about $8,000,000 as of the morning of this article), the company could be extremely undervalued. FNHI has a clean balance sheet, very little debt, strong management, an amazing share structure with no dilution – Franchise Holdings International (FNHI) is a stock to watch for March, 2020.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure . Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com



The post Penny stock to Watch for March 2020 appeared first on .

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.