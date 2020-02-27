Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year-End Conference Call March 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s Fourth Quarter and 2019 year-end financial results.



Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company’s Fourth Quarter and 2019 year-end financial results to the wire services on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Eastern Time.



Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations will host the call.

To access the call, dial (877) 407-9210 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8049. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting www.astecindustries.com/conferencecalls. You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through midnight on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010, or (919) 882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID #33412. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

Astec Industries, Inc. ( www.astecindustries.com ), owns entities that manufacturer specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and a diversified portfolio of equipment used in various industries including energy-related markets (Energy Group).

If you have any questions about the call schedule, please contact Amy Allen at (423) 553-5980 or aallen@astecindustries.com . Conference call information is also located on the website at www.astecindustries.com .



