PM Consulting Group Named To Inc. Magazine’s First-Ever List of D.C. Metro’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PMCG Places #33 on the DC Metro List with Growth Rate of 303%

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a), HUBZone, and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, is pleased to announce it has been included on the inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.



PMCG ranked number 33 on the listing with 303 percent growth from 2016-2018.

“We are very pleased to yet again be recognized by Inc. 5000,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “Last year, we were on the national Inc. 5000 list and to now be named as one of the fastest-growing companies in the DC region is truly an honor.”

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware,” says Inc. editor in chief, Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a), Hubzone, and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in professional services in the areas of Healthcare, IT, and International Development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping Federal and State agencies operationalize strategic goals. Our value is in bridging the gap between business functions and technology. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG is listed under the GSA IT Schedule 70 under contract number 47QTCA20D002J and GSA Professional Services Schedule under contract number GS-00F-166GA.



