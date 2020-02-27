ADEQ Accepts Cash Bond Deposit From the Bonanza Mining Company

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, is pleased to announce in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the Mandatory Bond Cash deposit has been received by the ADEQ in the amount of $208,514.00.



The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) an agency of the State of Arizona has recently received the mandatory cash deposit for financial assurance for the approved cost estimate in the amount of Two hundred and Eight Thousand, Five Hundred and Fourteen dollars for the Aquifer Protection Permit for the Harquahala Mine Permit.



Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration CEO and President, stated, “The Harquahala Mine bond has been received by the ADEQ along with its public notification being posted as of February 26, 2020. The Company is now finalizing all agreements with Contractors for the property and ensuring all available demonstrated Control Technology is in place for this operation for extraction of and recovering the Gold.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

