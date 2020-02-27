Anti-Aging Market 2020 Grows at Higher Rate (7.9%) in the History: Analysis Report with Top Companies Operating in Globally, New Opportunities and Challenges, Revenue Expected by 2024

Global Anti-Aging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 274290.1 million by the end of the forecast period

Anti-Aging market report prepares to understand upcoming challenges and take benefit of lucrative opportunities by giving a comprehensive study of market situations. Anti-Aging market report also benefits to set new business objectives with changes in customer needs, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the global market.

Top Manufacturers of Anti-Aging Market:

L’Oreal

Johnson & Johnson

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Beiersdorf AG

Allergan Plc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Anti-Aging market by Type: -

Anti-Wrinkle

Hair Color

UV Absorbers

Anti-Stretch Marks

Anti-Aging market by Device: -

Radiofrequency

Laser

Anti-Cellulite

Microdermabrasion

Treatment segment is bifurcated as Hair Restoration, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Adult Acne, Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Chemical Peel and Others. Demography is segmented (Generation X, Baby Boomer, and Generation Y)

Geographical Regions Mentioned in the Report are

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

North America anti-aging market was the most prominent market because anti-aging industry is one the major revenue contributor within the manufacturing industries. Thus, the demands for anti-aging products, like Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, UV Absorbers and Anti-Stretch Marks will generate higher revenue returns over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Global Anti-Aging Market: -

Chapter 1. Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Introduction

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities for the market

3.5 Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Position Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Type of Product

4.1 Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market

4.2 Global Hair Color Market

4.3 Global UV Absorbers Market

4.4 Global Anti-Stretch Marks Market

4.5 Global Anti-Aging Market for Other Products

Chapter 5. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Type of Device

5.1 Global Anti-Aging Market for Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

5.2 Global Anti-Aging Market for Laser Devices

5.3 Global Anti-Aging Market for Anti-Cellulite Devices

5.4 Global Anti-Aging Market for Microdermabrasion Devices

Chapter 6. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Treatment

…And Continued

