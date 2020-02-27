Weyland Tech Launches CreateApp Marketing Campaign Across Indonesia in Partnership with National Telco, Indosat Ooredoo

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) a leading global provider of mCommerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS), eCommerce managed services and fintech solutions, has partnered with Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s second largest telecom provider, to launch a nationwide marketing campaign for Weyland’s CreateApp mCommerce platform.



To drive signups, Indosat will offer the more than 6 million small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in its nationwide subscriber network a 30-day free trial subscription to CreateApp. Indosat’s internal sales teams will lead the effort, with its customer service supporting the end-users. Indosat SMB customers who subscribe to CreateApp will be billed through their Indosat cell phone bills. Weyland will provide Indosat an ad channel on CreateApp via Google AdMob.

The CreateApp platform-as-a-service enables businesses to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. It empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, conduct financial transactions, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. The CreateApp user base, comprised of businesses across Southeast Asia, grew 47 percent last year to more than 360,000.

“This major marketing campaign with a trusted and large telecom provider like Indosat greatly expands our market reach in Indonesia where there is strong smartphone penetration and virtually no competition for DIY app platforms like CreateApp,” noted CreateApp’s chief product officer and founder, Eddie Foong. “This campaign also presents up- and cross-sell opportunities for AtozPay, our fintech solution for businesses to go cashless in a market where 60% of the adult population is unbanked.”

The Indonesia market has the fastest adoption of mobile apps, as well as the largest and fastest-growing Internet economy expected to grow at a 49% CAGR to more than $100 billion by 2025, according to Adjust Global App Trends 2019 Global Benchmarks Report.

“Our DIY app platform is a great fit with Indosat’s subscriber base, allowing users to easily market, promote and sell their goods and services via mobile,” commented Weyland CEO, Brent Suen. “CreateApp offers a valuable, unique and much needed solution for Indosat’s subscribers looking to compete in the fast-growing mCommerce and eCommerce markets. For Indosat, we see it creating more loyal and engaged business customers.”

Weyland’s recent acquisition of Minneapolis-based Push Interactive is also expected to provide lead-generation tools for Indonesian SMBs to increase their online sales.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo, an Indonesia Stock Exchange listed company and member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia’s leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Focusing on human growth, Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world and proactively offer solutions to fulfill their needs. Indosat Ooredoo was recognized in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category in the 2015 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards. For more information, visit indosatooredoo.com.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

About Push Interactive

The e-Commerce platform of Weyland’s Push Interactive subsidiary features comprehensive customer acquisition capabilities, highly productive media and channel strategies, well-tuned product promotion and messaging, and sales funnel development and optimization. The direct-to-consumer platform provides an end-to-end solution for SMBs and major brands, allowing these organizations to dramatically increase online revenue while lowering the cost of customer acquisition and order fulfillment. Post-sale, Push supports fulfillment, customer relationship management, and further monetization through re-engagement and remarketing toolsets that enhance customer lifetime value (LTV). For more information about Push Interactive, visit www.pushint.com.

About AtozPay™ and AtozGo™

Through Weyland Tech’s minority-owned subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), the company operates AtozPay™ and AtozGo™. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning mCommerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service operated in Jakarta, Indonesia. For more information, visit atozpayindonesia.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully integrate Push, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



