TILT Holdings Subsidiary Blackbird Introduces Update to Online Cannabis Ordering Platform BlackbirdGo.com

Updated platform paves the way for advertising revenue and expanded B2C offerings

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, announced today that its subsidiary Blackbird Holdings Corp. (“Blackbird”) will launch an updated version of BlackbirdGo.com, an online ordering platform for the cannabis industry that includes built-in loyalty and rewards redemption programs, custom content and the ability for retailers and brands to connect and engage with customers online and convert that engagement into revenue.



“This is another example of how we are leading the technology charge for the cannabis industry through our innovative assets and portfolio companies,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT Holdings. “We are excited to see another development from Blackbird, which has already successfully grown by providing technology and services products at every touchpoint in the global cannabis supply chain.”

Officially launching on February 29, BlackbirdGo.com includes Customer Retention Management software that enables brands and retailers to leverage data in order to drive sales through targeted advertising.

“We have been building a software and services ecosystem that aggregates and normalizes a vast amount of data throughout the supply chain,” said Tim Conder, President and Chief Operating Officer of TILT and Co-founder of Blackbird. “With this update to BlackbirdGo.com, we will now earn revenue for advertising, something we have been working towards for some time. We are excited to continue to help retailers and brands build their businesses by connecting them to consumers.”

BlackbirdGo.com now includes advertising capabilities for retailers that allows them to send targeted messaging and rewards to consumers using the platform and build tiered loyalty programs to encourage recurring purchases. Retailers are also able to pay to be featured based on their location and product offerings. Blackbird plans to make similar tools available to brands in the near future.

The update also adds more than 30,000 product pages to BlackbirdGo.com, increasing the discoverability of retailers’ menus through organic search. According to internal sales data, customers who shop online through Blackbird spend on average 50% more than when they shop in-store, making every additional touchpoint with a customer potential for revenue growth.



Blackbird’s content marketing platform, Discover, also received an update. Discover features original cannabis content produced and published by the Blackbird team that includes news, education, art, and culture in addition to product trends and sponsored brand content. Blackbird expects to expand its advertising capabilities and thus its ability to drive cannabis purchases through Discover in the near future.

The updates to BlackbirdGo.com and Blackbird’s menus come only a few months after the launch of Blackbird’s all-in-one retail platform. The all-in-one software includes point-of-sale, online ordering, loyalty, and direct customer texting – among other capabilities – in a simple, cloud-based tool.

For more information, please visit https://myblackbird.com/retail/ .

About TILT



TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter Research, LLC, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing, and Blackbird, a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 350 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Blackbird

Blackbird is a software and operations company that moves cannabis product through the supply chain. The Reno, Nevada-based company has cannabis distribution licenses in California and Nevada, transporting $1 million worth of product every day from brands to retailers to consumers. Blackbird's software is used by manufacturers, cultivators, and retailers to manage and transfer inventory, create compliant delivery documentation, and track delivery orders. Blackbird also offers a robust e-commerce tool called BlackbirdGo that lets cannabis retailers generate delivery and pick-up orders from end users. By providing these operational and technological solutions to all types of cannabis license holders, Blackbird helps businesses focus on the creation and sale of cannabis products instead of building out a complex and costly supply chain infrastructure.

Contact Information:

Joel Milton

SVP of Business Development

Phone: 303-872-7255

Media Contact:

Brian Price

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6600

tiltholdings@cmwmedia.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the expected launch date of BlackbirdGo.com, the potential impact and success of the added features to BlackbirdGo.com, the future expansion of Discover's advertising capabilities, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.