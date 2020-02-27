SocialChorus Connects the Digital Workplace and Unifies Enterprise Analytics with Microsoft Office 365

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialChorus , a global workforce communications and intelligence platform, today announced it is deepening its integrations across Microsoft Office 365, including a new Microsoft Teams offering. Enterprise customers can now centralize publishing in the SocialChorus Studio and allow their diverse group of employees to receive information across Microsoft Outlook, SharePoint and now Teams. The central point of publishing allows targeting and re-targeting across the employee endpoints as well as unified insights and analytics.



SocialChorus’ integration with Office 365 allows employees to consume personalized, targeted company information directly within Teams, SharePoint or Outlook to reach every worker, in every location, on the channels they prefer.

Customers using SocialChorus together with Office 365 benefit from the following features:

Omni-channel publishing: Publish once and send the content to any employee endpoint – Outlook, SharePoint or Teams – as well as to digital signage or any other digital workspace.

Publish once and send the content to any employee endpoint – Outlook, SharePoint or Teams – as well as to digital signage or any other digital workspace. Automation across endpoints: Target and re-target communications to the right person in the right place to drive the desired result.

Target and re-target communications to the right person in the right place to drive the desired result. Unified analytics: Receive holistic insights by employee group, location and function across all employee endpoints with the ability to track initiatives.

Receive holistic insights by employee group, location and function across all employee endpoints with the ability to track initiatives. Predictive reach and engagement: Gain intelligence around which endpoint works best for which employee group to drive an outcome from communication.

“The combination of SocialChorus with Office 365 allows our comms team and functional leaders to publish, target and streamline delivery of content and information to all caregivers – across our Microsoft endpoints,” said BJ Moore, CIO, Providence St. Joseph Health. “The unified analytics give us the ability to show how communications are driving our strategic initiatives, including our digital transformation. We look forward to having real-time insights into workforce performance from the SocialChorus platform.”

“More and more of our customers are looking to create additional efficiencies, streamline systems, and provide more insights and intelligence from analytics. The integrations between SocialChorus and Office 365 offer this for today’s digital workplace,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft.

For more information on how to integrate SocialChorus with the Office 365 ecosystem and streamline delivery of content, visit us online or get in touch here: info@socialchorus.com

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the leading workforce communications platform that empowers companies to work as one. We believe a business is only as strong as its people—that’s why we built the only end-to-end solution that can reach, inform, and align every worker with their organization. Employees can feel like an important part of something greater than themselves and find meaning in a job well done. Communicators and leaders can focus on the message, while the platform ensures the content is delivered to the right place, seen by the right people, and acted on in a measurable way. SocialChorus helps the world’s largest global companies transform the way they communicate with millions of employees every day. Learn more at https://www.socialchorus.com/ .

Media Contact Sheridan Smalley LEWIS PR for SocialChorus socialchorus@teamlewis.com 415-432-2477



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.