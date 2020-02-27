Capterra Reviewers Rank PandaDoc among the Top 5 Most Popular Contract Management Products

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, announced today that it has ranked among the top five in Capterra’s report on the Top 20 Most Popular Contract Management Software Products .



Capterra’s Top 20 Most Popular Contract Management Software report is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity for over 200 products to generate a list of the most popular Contract Management solutions.

“Our contract management solution simplifies the entire contract lifecycle to help our customers win more deals,” said Sergey Barysuik, CTO and co-founder at PandaDoc. “We’re proud of this meaningful recognition and are honored to be among the top solutions that customers turn to for improving deal workflow, insights, speed, and experience.”

According to one verified reviewer on Capterra, “PandaDoc has become central to our business...it's central to our sales process in creating a proposal that helps close the deal as much as anything else. It's robust, beautiful and easy...they also provide zippy customer service. We also dig how it tracks everything. Very useful in our communication. I can't say enough about it...Love, Love, Love it!”

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra’s global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.





