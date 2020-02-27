II-VI Incorporated Offers a Portfolio of Integrated Circuits for High-Speed Transceivers in Datacenters and 5G Optical Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced the availability of its portfolio of integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed transceivers deployed in datacenters and the 5G optical access infrastructure.



Each generation of higher-speed transceivers drives greater levels of design integration and precision matching of device characteristics between optoelectronic devices and their corresponding IC chipsets. II-VI’s ICs for transceivers were designed by II-VI’s in-house integrated circuit team to achieve the maximum performance from the II-VI line of optoelectronic devices, now also available on the market.

“Our pioneering in-house IC design team has a track record of designing ICs for laser-based transceivers that spans well over two decades, with hundreds of millions of these ICs shipped into the field, and qualified in ultrahigh-performance transceivers by all leading network systems and hyperscale datacenter customers,” said Dr. Julie Eng, Sr. Vice President, Optoelectronic and RF Devices Business Unit. “We are really excited to be offering this portfolio of state-of-the-art ICs to the merchant market, and we will continue to accelerate our pace of innovation in SiGe- and CMOS-based integrated circuits.”

II-VI’s portfolio of ICs includes laser drivers and transimpedance amplifiers as well as NRZ and PAM4 retimers. II-VI’s broad set of components for transceivers also includes tunable lasers, electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs), directly modulated lasers (DMLs), Fabry-Perot lasers, vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), high-speed detectors, micro-optic filters, and isolators.

II-VI at OFC 2020, March 10-12, Booth #3214

II-VI will showcase at OFC 2020 new products that make possible the 5G optical infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters, and LiDAR. These innovations enable communications networks to instantly ferry information across large distances and allow hyperscale datacenters to rapidly compile and analyze massive amounts of data. These capabilities will help bring to market new high-bandwidth and low-latency applications such as autonomous driving, telemedicine, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, transforming a broad range of industries as well as our daily lives.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie Vice President, Corporate Communications



