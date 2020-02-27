Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces Nutraceutical Reseller Agreement for Canada, United States and India

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (“RDT” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce an Agreement with Perennial Brands, a DCM company, for the distribution and sale of nutraceutical oral dissolvable strip products in Canada, the United States and India for a period of three years.



RDT will benefit from Perennial’s established global expertise in branding, marketing and distribution of consumer packaged goods (CPG) in the North American markets, combined with its strategic relationships in the fast-growing Indian market, and the backing of DCM, a North American leader in marketing services.

“Our passion is building great brands that flourish because of gaps left in the market by risk-averse corporate giants,” said Chris Lund, Chief Innovation Officer, DCM. “We believe the RDT QuickStrip™ is filling just such a gap, and we look forward to seeing it succeed by applying measured doses of inspired innovation, battle-tested commercial capabilities, and a reliable source of funding.”

“RDT is excited to continue to offer QuickStrip™ nutraceutical product formulations that are Quick, Convenient, Precise, and Discreet™ to Canadian, US and Indian audiences,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO, Rapid Dose Therapeutics. “This Agreement will continue to strengthen and accelerate our objective to deliver a consistent, premium, consumer-focused health and wellness product to global markets.”

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key business solution which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapid-dose.com .

Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the Corporation securing particular forms of insurance coverage and certain directors and officers rejoining the Corporation in particular roles express, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



