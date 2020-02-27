Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- THE COLONY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental reuse, recycling, and waste disposal services, announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after market close.



Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-548-4713 within the U.S. or 1-323-794-2093 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 1349663. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/ .

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest Resources investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 1349663. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, March 26, 2020. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424



