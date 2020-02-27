Registration is open for SMi's 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES , February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: The 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference will convene in San Diego on June 18th and 19th 2020 to discuss the latest innovations and challenges within the industryFollowing on from the success of last year, SMi Group proudly presents the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference , taking place in San Diego, USA, on June 18th and 19th 2020.The event will bring together microbiology experts to discuss novel approaches and best practices for tackling current industry contamination control challenges. Microbes such as bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses that can contaminate current and novel pharmaceutical products or therapies may stem from various sources such as raw materials and human operators, are taken into consideration.Registrations made before February 28th will receive a US$400 discount, or save US$200 thereafter from the full conference price: http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/EINpr1 This concern is critical in advanced products/therapeutics facilities where often distinct areas within manufacturing are slowly merging, providing potential new sites for contamination events. The conference showcases sessions that cover alternative endotoxin testing and rapid mycoplasma testing as well as implementation of in-line biodurden monitoring to control water systems, to name a few. Due to the complexities brought about by more advanced therapeutic products, both drugs and patients are time dependent and rapid methods are ever more desired.A significant portion of the conference will focus on contamination control strategies and facilities support/novel technologies such as a looking at a sustainable global contamination control program, cleanroom pass thru best practices and a case study executing rapid transition from clinical to commercial manufacturing and more. There will also be a regulatory session discussing objectionable organisms in non-sterile drug products and an all-women panel discussion: ‘Culturing’ Successful Women Microbiologists.Key highlights for 2020 include:• Discuss the guidance, regulations and case studies for objectionable organisms in non-sterile drug products from ValSource, Inc.• Gain insight into changing paradigms – moving to in-process testing from Johnson & Johnson• Examine alternative endotoxin test methods for products exhibiting LER from Amgen• Explore how to effectively scale up from clinical to commercial in three moves from Bristol-Myers Squibb• Join us for our first All-Women Panel Discussion on ‘Culturing’ Successful Women MicrobiologistsThere will also be a half-day interactive workshop on Wednesday June 7th on “Data Integrity in Environmental Monitoring: Causes and Solutions,” which will be led by Ziva Abraham, CEO/President, Microrite and Morgan Polen, SME, Cleanroom Contamination Control Expert, Microrite.To register for the event or find out more, visit: htpp:// www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/EINpr1 --- ENDS –Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2020Conference: June 18 - 19, 2020Interactive Workshop: June 17, 2020Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Hotel, San Diego, CA, USA#SMiPharmaMicroWCFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



