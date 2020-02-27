AAON Reports Sales and Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.



Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended December 31, % Years Ended December 31, % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 122,574 $ 112,340 9.1 % $ 469,333 $ 433,947 8.2 % Gross profit 36,381 27,846 30.7 % 119,425 103,533 15.3 % Gross profit % 29.7 % 24.8 % 25.4 % 23.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 13,114 $ 10,723 22.3 % $ 52,077 $ 48,194 8.1 % Net income 17,273 12,964 33.2 % 53,711 42,329 26.9 % Earnings per diluted share: $ 0.33 $ 0.25 32.0 % $ 1.02 $ 0.80 27.5 % Diluted average shares 52,701,202 52,420,529 0.5 % 52,635,415 52,667,939 (0.1) % As of December 31, % 2019 2018 Change (in thousands) Backlog $ 142,747 $ 151,767 (5.9) % Cash & cash equivalents 26,797 1,994 1,244 %

Gary Fields, President, said, “Our increase in net sales is attributable to our continuing investment in new manufacturing equipment that has allowed us to capitalize on our existing workforce as well as reorganize production resources at our Tulsa facilities. We are witnessing operational and financial improvements as a direct result. Combined with our 2018 sales price increases, the result has been record sales for the year of 2019, an increase of 8.2%, as compared to $433.9 million in 2018.”

Mr. Fields, continued, “We are seeing improvements in our manufacturing capacity due to additional Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines coming online during mid-September 2019, evidenced by our results of a record gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition to improvements in gross profit, we continue to reduce other costs as evidenced by the decrease in warranty claims paid for the year down 13.4% from 2018. With our high backlog containing the 2018 price increases combined with our continual improvements in operational capacity and efficiency, we expect to witness improvements in both our sales and earnings in 2020.”

Norman H. Asbjornson, CEO, added, “With a 2020 capital expenditure budget of $73.2 million, the Company continues to make strategic investments to maintain future sustainable growth. These investments in both operations and innovation are being made while maintaining a strong financial condition evidenced by our current ratio of 3.3:1 at December 31, 2019. Furthermore, we have unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $26.8 million as of December 31, 2019, to ensure that our future investment in the Company remains fiscally sound.”

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:15 P.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter and year 2019 results. To participate, call 1-888-241-0551 (code 2880248); or, for rebroadcast available through March 4, 2020, call 1-855-859-2056 (code 2880248).

Error Correction

The Company noted errors in previously issued financial statements relating to share-based compensation expense for stock options and restricted stock awards held by retirement eligible employees and directors. The Company determined that it would be appropriate to correct the errors in our previously issued consolidated financial statements by correcting such financial statements with the Company’s 2019 annual report. More details, including the impact to each of the annual and interim financial statements is described in detail in the Company’s 2019 annual report. The effect of the error correction for the year ending December 31, 2018 was a $0.2 million decrease in net income and $0.01 decrease in our diluted earnings per common share. The effect of the error correction for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 was a $0.4 million increase in net income and $0.01 increase in our diluted earnings per common share.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of the error correction, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Jerry R. Levine

Phone: (914) 244-0292

Fax: (914) 244-0295

Email: jrladvisor@yahoo.com







AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 122,574 $ 112,340 $ 469,333 $ 433,947 Cost of sales 86,193 84,494 349,908 330,414 Gross profit 36,381 27,846 119,425 103,533 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,114 10,723 52,077 48,194 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 41 (3 ) 337 (12 ) Income from operations 23,226 17,126 67,011 55,351 Interest income, net 17 25 66 196 Other (expense) income, net (30 ) (58 ) (46 ) (47 ) Income before taxes 23,213 17,093 67,031 55,500 Income tax provision 5,940 4,129 13,320 13,171 Net income $ 17,273 $ 12,964 $ 53,711 $ 42,329 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 1.03 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 1.02 $ 0.80 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,094,125 52,086,247 52,079,865 52,284,616 Diluted 52,701,202 52,420,529 52,635,415 52,667,939







AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 2018 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,797 $ 1,994 Restricted cash 17,576 — Accounts receivable, net 67,399 54,078 Income tax receivable 772 5,901 Note receivable 29 27 Inventories, net 73,601 77,612 Prepaid expenses and other 1,375 1,046 Total current assets 187,549 140,658 Property, plant and equipment: Land 3,274 3,114 Buildings 101,113 97,393 Machinery and equipment 236,087 212,779 Furniture and fixtures 16,862 16,597 Total property, plant and equipment 357,336 329,883 Less: Accumulated depreciation 179,242 166,880 Property, plant and equipment, net 178,094 163,003 Intangible assets, net 272 506 Goodwill 3,229 3,229 Right of use assets 1,683 — Note receivable 597 598 Total assets $ 371,424 $ 307,994 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ — $ — Accounts payable 11,759 10,616 Accrued liabilities 44,269 36,875 Total current liabilities 56,028 47,491 Deferred tax liabilities 15,297 9,259 Other long-term liabilities 3,639 1,801 New market tax credit obligation 6,320 — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,078,515 and 51,991,242

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 208 208 Additional paid-in capital 3,631 — Retained earnings 286,301 249,235 Total stockholders' equity 290,140 249,443 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 371,424 $ 307,994







AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 53,711 $ 42,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,766 17,655 Amortization of bond premiums — 13 Amortization of debt issuance costs 7 — Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 91 174 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,454 152 Share-based compensation 11,799 7,862 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 337 (12 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (27 ) 55 Interest income on note receivable (25 ) (27 ) Deferred income taxes 6,038 2,641 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,412 ) (2,832 ) Income tax receivable 5,129 (4,448 ) Inventories 2,557 (5,598 ) Prepaid expenses and other (329 ) (528 ) Accounts payable 280 (1,176 ) Deferred revenue 425 412 Accrued liabilities and donations 7,124 (1,816 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,925 54,856 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (37,166 ) (37,268 ) Cash paid in business combination — (6,377 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 69 13 Investment in certificates of deposits (6,000 ) (7,200 ) Maturities of certificates of deposits 6,000 10,080 Purchases of investments held to maturity — (9,001 ) Maturities of investments — 14,570 Proceeds from called investments — 495 Principal payments from note receivable 51 53 Net cash used in investing activities (37,046 ) (34,635 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs 6,614 — Payments related to financing costs (301 ) — Stock options exercised 12,625 4,987 Repurchase of stock (19,586 ) (26,846 ) Employee taxes paid by withholding shares (1,207 ) (1,097 ) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (16,645 ) (16,728 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,500 ) (39,684 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,379 (19,463 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,994 21,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 44,373 $ 1,994







