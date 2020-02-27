EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, will report results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 7314529. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( www.eyepointpharma.com ) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert™ technology for extended intravitreal drug delivery including EYP-1901 targeting wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:

Argot Partners

Kimberly Minarovich or Joe Rayne

212-600-1902

eyepoint@argotpartners.com

Media:

Thomas Gibson

201-476-0322

tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.