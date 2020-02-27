There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,818 in the last 365 days.

Husky Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend and First Quarter 2020 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The dividends will be payable on March 31, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (%) Dividend Paid ($/share)
Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 
Series 2 Regular 3.382 $0.21022 
Series 3 Regular 4.689 $0.29306 
Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 
Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750 

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088

