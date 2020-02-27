Friendable Focuses on Machine Learning and AI for Mobile Advertising Campaign, Choosing “LiftOff” as Partner

/EIN News/ -- Tapping a Database of Over 2 Billion Unique, Fraud-Free Mobile Profiles

CAMPBELL, CA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its partnership with “LiftOff”, a Palo Alto, CA based company founded in 2012, with the mission of revolutionizing how mobile app marketers build and grow an active, engaged user base.

Friendable plans to deliver a focused approach and strategy that employs a “Four-Phased” approach that has been designed to help the Company acquire users that engage in revenue producing events. These four phases break down as follows:

PHASE 1 – SET UP

Gather the required graphics, messages and assets to build mobile ad creative: copy, logo, images and videos.

PHASE 2 – LEARN

Data powers the Machine Learning platform — the more data accessed, the faster campaign goals can be reached

PHASE 3 – OPTIMIZE

In this phase, the platform has processed enough data to start identifying users with the strongest likelihood of engaging in profitable actions.

PHASE 4 – SCALE

The Machine Learning platform in tandem with the Creative team continues to optimize, A/B test and scale the Friendable campaigns, delivering industry-best install-to-action rates.

“Our choice to proceed with “LiftOff” as our advertising launch partner for the new Friendable dating app, was an easy one and I believe our strategy is solid for roll out. We now have a partner and a platform that, by design, was the first truly ROI-optimized mobile acquisition and retention platform for non-gaming apps,” said Robert Rositano, Jr, CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“The Friendable team is now working with the team at “LiftOff” to complete and pass over our designs and assets that will be used to begin testing various campaigns. These campaigns will focus on finding users who will take meaningful actions beyond the initial download and actually make a purchase, which is exactly how mobile app marketing should work. We expect to announce the launch of our campaign in the coming days and look forward to reporting on the results as soon as they are available,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.

Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com



