Yoga Expert and Holistic Life Coach Susan Proper to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GROVELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you realize the path you are on is no longer meant for you, it’s often intimidating and overwhelming to even know where to begin.

Yoga offers a completely different way to help people navigate the struggling and challenges of life and depression.

Susan Proper is a yoga teacher and holistic life coach.

“I teach yoga and coach women because I’m passionate about other women finding their paths,” says Susan. “It’s about helping women step out from their shadows and into their own glorious light. I love to share what I’ve learned so other women can feel the joy of being their best self, maybe for the very first time in their lives.

Susan’s journey began five years ago after leaving a successful corporate career.

“The longer I stayed in the corporate world, the more I realized that the lifestyle was not who I was,” says Susan. “I had a lot of fear and self-doubt. It was my comfort zone so I stayed there. It wasn't until I realized my wellbeing, mental and physical was being affected that I decided to do something to take care of myself.”

Suddenly facing depression and complete lack of purpose, that’s when Susan discovered yoga.

“Yoga set me on a path of self discovery and self healing.”

“The breath work of yoga, the physical work of yoga, the meditative part of yoga is all about introspection,” says Susan. “I found my soul sisters at my yoga studio, but more importantly, I found myself.”

Susan specializes in Yin Yoga. Practitioners of Yin Yoga hold poses for longer periods of time to engage the deep tissue.

“Yin yoga is not restorative yoga. It's not Vinyasa flow where you incorporate movement and hold poses for 30 seconds. We’re holding a pose anywhere from three to seven minutes. It’s also more introspective than traditional yoga.”

Yoga changed Susan’s life. She believes it can help change yours, too.

“I want to give back to women,” says Susan, “women who are searching for change. Maybe they've lost a job, they're divorced, depressed, not themselves anymore. Let’s talk.”

Close Up Radio will feature Susan Proper in an interview with Jim Masters on March 2nd at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.susanproperyoga.com



