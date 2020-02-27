Ghana Rugby Launches #EachforEqual Women's Day Competition

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) (http://GhanaRugby.org) will once again embrace International Women’s Day in 2020, this time with a competition whereby all the ladies of Ghana rugby or from anywhere in the world will be invited to take part.

The International Women's Day 2020 campaign theme is #EachforEqual. The organisation describes this year’s theme as follows on their website http://bit.ly/3a8RuXR.

“Equality is not a women's issue, it's a business issue.

Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive.

A gender equal world can be healthier, wealthier and more harmonious - so what's not great about that?

The race is on for the gender equal boardroom, a gender equal government, gender equal media coverage, gender equal workplaces, gender equal sports coverage, more gender equality in health and wealth ... so let's make it happen. Let's be #EachforEqual.”

The President of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, has placed “Women in Ghana Rugby” high on his and his administration’s agenda since he took office on 5 June 2014.

“I am convinced that Ghana’s rugby ladies are going to become a major force on the world stage of rugby in the foreseeable future. In 2019 our Ghana Eagles sevens women surprised the rugby world by winning the Rugby Africa Challenge Trophy in Tunisia in their very first appearance in an international match. We are ready to build on that success-platform,” Mensah said.

Mensah also said that Ghana Rugby will play its first women’s fifteens matches in March 2020 between teams from CentWest and Greater Accra and that he is convinced that the Ghana Fifteens Women’s Eagles will surprise the Africa rugby world when it enters the Rugby Africa women’s fifteens tournament in 2021.

Ms Rafatu Inusah, Board Member and Women’s Representative of Ghana Rugby, said that ‘#EachforEqual’ has been her mantra from the day when she was tasked to drive Women in Ghana Rugby.

“With the support from our President and Board Chairman women’s rugby has blossomed and we are ready to show the world that we can match the men’s performance and indeed better on it!” Inusah said.

Inusah also showed (https://youtu.be/hJINqUCsX18) the Ghana Rugby ladies the way on how to enter the fun competition to celebrate Women’s Day in 2020.

To enter the competition a lady, young or old, must hold a rugby ball in the fashion she demonstrates and say the words, “#EachforEqual”. The short clip can then be sent to Ghana Rugby via a competition entry form that can be accessed here: http://bit.ly/2uvBq3g.

An independent panel of judges will adjudicate the entries and award three prizes to the value of GHS 1,000, GHS 500 and GHS 250 for the best three entries.

