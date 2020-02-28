Global Fungicides Market Worth Expected to $24.89 billion by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers a latest report "Fungicides Global Market Report 2020" from its research collection

The global fungicides market was worth $ 16.67 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $24.89 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fungicides market is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $24.89 billion by 2023. Farmers globally are adopting intensive farming techniques to increase productivity per hectare, driving the demand for pesticides and other agricultural chemicals. However, the rising demand for organic food products is expected to negatively impact the fungicides market.

The Global fungicides industry consists of sales of fungicides. Fungicides controls fungal diseases by killing or inhibiting fungi or fungal spores. Fungi can cause serious damage in agriculture, resulting in critical losses of yield, quality, and profit. Tea tree oil, cinnamaldehyde, and nimbin are examples of natural fungicides.

The global fungicides market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The fungicides market is segmented into synthetic fungicides and bio-fungicides.

By Geography - The global fungicides is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Fungicides Market

Developing agricultural countries, including China, Brazil, and India, are experiencing increasing demand for inorganic fungicides due to their lower prices than organic fungicides. Inorganic fungicides are manufactured from abundantly available and easily produced elements, making the product significantly cheap.

Potential Opportunities In The Fungicides Market

With an increase in global chemicals mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and economic growth, the scope and potential for the global fungicides market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd) (Israel), American Vanguard Corporation (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), Bioworks Inc (United States), Dow Agrosciences LLC (United States), DuPont (United States), FMC Corporation (United States), Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (United States), and Monsanto Company (United States).

