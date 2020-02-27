Global Keto Diet Market Is Expected to Reach USD 17.8 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Keto Diet Market by Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy, Other Product), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Super Market, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global keto diet market is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2018 to USD 17.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2019-2026.

From the past few years, the keto diet market has been witnessing the steady growth. This is mainly due to wide availability of keto diet products through online channels, as well as availability in brick and mortar stores. Several vendors are now focusing on distribution of their keto diet products through retail channels such as supermarket, hypermarket, and speciality store. Thus, increasing availability of keto diet products in retail stores, is boosting the growth of market, over the forecast period.

The keto diet helps to reduce the weight and consists of 75% fat, 20% protein, and 5% carbohydrates. This combination helps the body to enter a state of ketosis, where the body switches from burning carbs for fuel, to burning fat for fuel. Ketogenic diet food is mainly available in the form of pills, snacks, tablet, powder or liquid form. The ketogenic diet acted as a natural therapy for weight reduction in obese patients, by helping to burn fat, increase feelings of fullness, and to reduce calorie intake compared to other weight-loss diets.

Global keto diet market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising instances of obesity and other related health issues. Also, increasing availability of keto products across various distribution channels such as online stores and various retail stores, propelling the growth of the market. But irregularity in following the dietary schedule and health risks associated with keto diet may pose a major threats to the product. On the flip side, the increasing health awareness among the consumers across the globe, may stimulate market growth in coming years.

Key players operating in the global keto diet market include Nestle, Danone, BPI Health, Love Good Fats (The Good Fat Co. Ltd.), Prüvit, Ketosis Tools, Zenith Nutrition, Ancient Nutrition, Perfect Keto, ZenWise Health, and Ample Foods among others. To enhance their market position in the global keto diet market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. The key market players of keto diet products are more focusing in launching the new products in the market, and hence investing heavily in the research and development activities.

For instance, in July 2018: Dang foods, has launched FATBAR, a new snack bar on the market aimed at keto dieters among both health and beauty conscious consumer. This product has moderate protein and low carbs, high in fat, and is nut-based with no added sugar.

In February 2018, Ample Foods, a San Francisco-based nutrition startup, announced the launch of Ample K, a drinkable meal packed with real-food ingredients custom-crafted for the ketogenic diet.

In December 2018, Canada-based Love Good Fats (The Good Fat Co. Ltd.), raises USD 5 million from individual investors to fuel US launch of its keto diet products.

In May 2018, Ancient Nutrition announced that the company has raised total USD 103 million investment to allow the company to reach and educate the consumers about its on trend powder bone broth, ketogenic product line, and collagen product portfolio.

The supplements segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 39.80% in 2018

The product type segment is segmented into supplements, beverages, snacks, dairy and other product. The supplements segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 39.80% in 2018, because of the continuous product innovations, a rising number of product launches, and the growing popularity of keto diet. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the keto diet market size.

The online segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 4.00 billion in 2018

The distribution channel segment is segmented into specialty stores, convenience stores, hypermarket & super market, and online. The online segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 4.00 billion in 2018, as there are varieties of products available from which various products can be compared and can be bought hassle-free.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Keto Diet Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America is dominating the market with the highest share of 43.50% in 2018, due to the rise in overweight and obesity, resulting in numerous diseases. More significant numbers of individuals are developing health complications associated with these conditions, creating an ever-growing market for ketogenic diet food. Furthermore, consumers of the countries such as U.S. and Canada, are moving towards the healthy lifestyle and prefers the products that offers health benefits. Also, the manufacturers of keto diet product from North America, are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the increasing demand of consumers. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly due to growing consciousness related to health issues and increase in demand for healthy products. In addition to this, growing health consciousness in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, further fuelling the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, the keto diet is very popular in the Africa and it is adopted to maintain the healthy body, boosting the growth of market.

About the report:

The global keto diet market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

