Philips and the European Society of Radiology to host Ultrasound Academy at ECR 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Vienna, Austria – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the European Society of Radiology (ESR), today announced a collaboration to host an Ultrasound Academy at the European Congress of Radiology , ECR 2020 (Vienna, Austria, 11-15 March). Taking place on 12 March, the educational program will be led by experts in the field, with classes dedicated to clinical education in four fields of ultrasound: vascular, musculoskeletal, interventional radiology and liver shear wave elastography.

“With advances in fields such as 3D visualization, automated workflows and the application of machine learning, the role of ultrasound continues to expand into new clinical domains,” said Boris Brkljačić, ESR President. “Collaborating with Philips, a leader in ultrasound and in health technology more broadly, we look forward to providing a rich and insightful program at ECR 2020.”

“At Philips, we are committed to transforming healthcare and that includes evolving ultrasound to be a more intelligent solution to enable swift and more confident decision making, for more people in more places,” said Bich Le, Senior Vice President and General Manager Ultrasound, Philips. “Working together with the ESR, the Philips Ultrasound Academy will provide practitioners with the latest updates from pioneers in some of the fastest-advancing clinical fields.”

At ECR2020 Philips will highlight its premium Philips Ultrasound System (EPIQ Elite) , which combines the latest advances in transducer innovation and enhanced performance to improve clinical confidence and the patient experience. The system offers a range of diagnostic ultrasound solutions tailored to the needs of specific medical specialties, including for vascular assessment and diagnosis.

The Philips Ultrasound Academy at ECR2020 will take place from 8:00 to 16:45 at TechGate (19th floor), a short walk from the congress venue. ECR2020 attendees can register to attend the academy via the ESR online tool . More information on Philips’ presence at ECR2020 can be found here .

