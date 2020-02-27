Bruckhaus Quist Announce $1 Million First Phase of Childhood Innovation Ignite Initiative

Bruckhaus Quist also announced the Ignite’s first three investments

HONG KONG, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, at Asia Invest Conference in Hong Kong, Bruckhaus Quist announced commitments for $1 million as the first phase of an Childhood Innovation Ignite (the “Ignite”) to increase the availability and quality of early childhood education programs for disadvantaged children.The first provide preschool for disadvantaged children who would otherwise be wait listed because of limited government resources. Services will be provided at no upfront costs to taxpayers, with investor returns determined by student achievement. This program is expected to be scaled to serve more disadvantaged children in the future.“Access to early education gives children a foundation they will build upon throughout their education and beyond,” said Andrew R. Chee-wha, Chief Executive Officer of Bruckhaus Quist. “Through this innovative financing, we are pleased to partner with any foundation that is willing to join our project to provide the opportunity to thousands of children who otherwise may not have been able to attend preschool.”The Early Childhood Innovation Ignite seeks to improve the lives of children from birth to age five by breaking down barriers to increased state and federal support for high-quality early learning programs. In addition, the Ignite seeks to stimulate innovation and unlock greater privateinvestment for efforts aimed at disadvantaged infants, toddlers and their families.“Investing early and intelligently in the development of infants, toddlers and preschoolers significantly improves educational outcomes. Early learning reduces social and economic inequality and builds a better workforce and a stronger nation,” said David Tang, president of the Bruckhaus Quist Foundation.Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



