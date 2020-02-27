Shipping Containers Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Description
Shipping containers are the containers that are used in transport and carriage of goods without the need for unloading and reloading at intermediate points. These containers are used in transporting goods via both, land and sea borne modes of transport, which may involve use of ships, rails and trucks.
The Global Shipping Containers Market was worth 9.15 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 12.33 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period
The overall information about the Shipping Containers market is defined in the global Shipping Containers market report published recently. The various data about the market are defined in the market report. The past, present, and future market data about the global Shipping Containers market is defined in the market report. The market experts have considered 2018 as the base year while writing the market report.
Company Profiles
THIELMANN – THE CONTAINER COMPANY
BSL Containers
SCHüTZ Container Systems, Inc.
American Intermodal Container Manufacturing (AICM)
Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment
Charleston Marine Containers
Hoover Container Solutions
TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd
China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd
Maersk Container Industry AS
W&K Container Inc.
Singamas Container Holdings Limited
YMC Container Solutions S.A.Box Inc.
Dong Fang International Container Co. Ltd
CXIC Group Containers Company Limited
Storstac Inc.
Regional Segmentation
The regional segmentation of the Shipping Containers market is arranged on the study of various local and international markets. The segmentation based on the regions is made to provide a clear picture of the various regions present, along with that the market shares and revenues of the global and regional markets. The study of the regional market involves some of the major regions and key countries in the market report. The value and volume of each region are described in the global market report.
Drivers vs. Constraints
The growing demand for superior and highly efficient containers, rising sales of specialized containers, slow and steady development in seaborne trade, and rising containerization are the factors which drives the Global Shipping Containers Market.
Industry Structure and Updates
March 2018 - Carrier Transicold and Singamas introduce PrimeLINE ONE Refrigerated Container
Table of Content
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Porter's 5 Forces
3.4. Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Constraints
4.4. Trends
5. Global Shipping Containers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Size of Container
5.1. Small Container (20 feet)
5.2. Large Container (40 feet)
5.3. High Cube Container (40 feet)
6. Global Shipping Containers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product
6.1. Dry Storage Container
6.2. Flat Rack Container
6.3. Refrigerated Container
6.4. Special Purpose Container
6.5. Others
7. Global Shipping Containers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
7.1. Food Transport
7.2. Consumer Goods Transport
7.3. Industrial Transport
8. Global Shipping Containers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
8.1. North America
8.1.1. U.S.
8.1.2. Canada
8.1.3. Mexico
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. UK
8.2.2. France
8.2.3. Germany
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Others
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.3.1. India
8.3.2. China
8.3.3. Japan
8.3.4. Australia
8.3.5. Others
8.4. South America
8.4.1. Brazil
8.4.2. Argentina
8.4.3. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. South Africa
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Saudi Arabia
8.5.4. Egypt
8.5.5. Others
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Company Market Share Analysis
9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations
10. Company Profiles
11. Investment Opportunities
Continued...
