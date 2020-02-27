Isaac Rosenberg and Alyssa Patmos Join Branding and Image Consulting Specialist Fotis Georgiadis

Alyssa Patmos, creator of Make it Mentionable Isaac Rosenberg, part of Compass

Fotis Georgiadis interviews Alyssa Patmos, an NLP certified coach, and creator of Make it Mentionable, discussing 'upgrading and re-energizing your brand'. An excerpt of the interview is below, with the full interview available here In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?I love this question because there's often confusion around these two things. I like to take it back one step further and start with brand strategy. Your brand strategy should come right after the business strategy. Many people often think of branding as your logo, fonts, colors — the visual identity of the brand. But your brand strategy includes so much more. It also includes foundational elements like your core values, mission, competition, culture, and offerings.Brand building activities, or brand marketing as you’re referring to it here is what we do to build trust and brand equity. Specific brand-building initiatives can consist of thought leadership articles, story-driven web copy, your onboarding experience, your employee experience, and your customer experience to name a few.Product marketing or advertising, on the other hand, is how people find you. If you think of an iceberg, product marketing is the flag on top, it’s how you draw people to you. Product marketing usually consists of highly persuasive and targeted messages that exploit the brand equity you’ve built for immediate sales.Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?Let me ask you a question, are you more likely to buy from someone you like who you know shares similar values, loves giving back as much as you do, and who’s transparent? Or, are you more likely to buy from someone who’s always trying to sell you on their latest product and doesn’t seem to know anything about you?If you’re like most people, you’re more likely to buy from the first one.The thing about money is that every time we go to spend it, we have a choice who to spend it with. Why not make people feel great when they choose to spend it with you? That’s the power of branding. You can transcend being a commodity and become an experience.People buy from companies and people they know, like, and trust. Marketing and advertising efforts typically exploit trust rather than build it, which is why investing in brand building activities is so important.People can sniff out sales messaging from a mile away. Investing in building a brand is what leads to lasting relationships with customers, premium pricing, and the greatest marketing of all — word of mouth referrals. When you invest in building a brand, you build brand equity, which you can then use during active launch/selling cycles.My friend Clay from Map and Fire recently researched the Google Trends of the terms brand and marketing. He noted that in 2004 the search for marketing dominated searches for 'brand'. But today, the opposite is true.This is just one indicator that investing in your brand is one of the smartest growth strategies. Isaac Rosenberg discusses 'GRIT', with Fotis Georgiadis, and how it can be the make or break ingredient for success. Based on your experience, can you share 5 pieces of advice about how one can develop Grit? (Please share a story or example for each)1) GRIT is an overall mentality.Life is a mental game! If you don't ever quit you don't ever lose. There are people who have nothing but are happy, the only way to do that is "Grit" or by being mentally strong.2) Mental Toughness Teaches GRITWe believe everything we tell ourselves if we tell ourselves something long enough you will believe it. I decided to tell myself I am mentally tough and nothing can stop me. I decided to tell myself that I'm happy! I now believe that!3) Fitness Teaches GRITDavid Goggins says that humans give up when they are only 40% of our real strength. I believe most normal people give up way before 40%, I think the people Goggins hangs with give up at 40% and they are the top percent of athletes or navy seals, and I always work to push myself to be in that top percent.4) Dedication to Diet Teaches GRITI started a vegan diet just so I can prove to myself I can do anything I set my mind to.5) Dedication to Health and Wellness Teaches GRITI quit drinking or any foreign substance 4 years ago cold turkey and still haven't had any just to prove to myself that I don't need it to make me feel good. 