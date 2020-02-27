Technical Textile Market to grow at 6% CAGR to hit $200 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Size, Share, Trends, End-Users, Growth Opportunities, Strategic Initiatives, and Key Stakeholders: Adroit Market Research

Smart innovations in the field of textile is anticipated to be the new trend over the foreseeable future. World is witnessing a huge paradigm shift in the field of innovation and technology. Asia Pacific is key region as of now however, India particularly is projected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Technical Textile Market by Process (Woven, Non-Woven, Others), Material (Natural, Synthetic Polymer, Mineral, Metal, Regenerated Fibre, Others), End-User (BuildTech, Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech, Packtech, Oekotech, Geotech) and Region, Global Forecasts 2020 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global technical textile market is projected to surpass USD 200 billion by the end of 2025. Growing demand from the developed countries is driving the demand of technical textile in the field of building & construction, packaging, cloths, agriculture, mobility, medical, geotextiles, etc. One of the most important factor behind the successful acceptance is its intrinsic structure and performance. The technical textile industry is offering variety of niches and products. Furthermore, end-user specific requirements is another key factor driving the demand of technical textile. Therefore, the general trend observed in this industry is not just aesthetics or appealing looks but significant functionality that is worth the price paid.

There is stiff competition between woven and nonwoven process. In Woven segment dominated the global technical textile market in the year 2019. However, the anticipated growth rate is higher for the non-woven segment which is about 7.9% by the end of 2025. Use of non-woven in the technical textile is not a new trend. Today in many industrial sectors nonwovens are widely used and play a vital role in technological textiles worldwide. Also, nonwoven fabrics can also be recycled after its use with the help of proper technique and treatment. Hence, this segment is projected to witness a promising growth over the forecast period.

India is one of the biggest technical textile and nonwovens producers and consumers. In the coming future, the production and consumption of non-woven technical textile is estimated to witness potential growth opportunities across the globe.

Synthetic polymer is the most preferred material for the technical textile across the globe. Synthetic polymers ate nothing but petrochemical synthetic fibres hence are cheaper in comparison to the natural material. Today’s synthetic polymers are better at tensile strength, elongation, elastic properties, specific gravity, effect of moisture, effect of sunlight, effects of acid, effects of alkalis, and resistant to micro-organism.

In terms of end-user, Packtech, Hometech, and Indutech accounted for a major market share in the year 2019 however, segments such as Geotech, Oekotech, and Protech are projected to show fastest growth over the forecast growth. Protech is a group of textile products and related materials used in the production of diverse protective clothing. It is mainly comprise of protective clothing for personnel working in hazardous environment. For instance, if you see a person testing samples near a volcanic eruption then he is definitely wearing one of the technical textile material.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the global technical textile market for many obvious factors. China accounted for a major market revenue share followed by Rest of Asia Pacific, Japan and India. U.S. dominated the North America technical textile market with a majority share in the year 2019. Mexico is the fastest growing because U.S. is already doing well with most of the U.S. companies moving their base of operation to Mexico which is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the technical textile market over the foreseeable future. Canada is projected to show a growth of 3.6% over the estimated period.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Technical Textile Market by Process

Chapter 5 Technical Textile Market by Material

Chapter 6 Technical Textile Market by End-User

Chapter 7 Technical Textile Market By Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

