Emerson Firm, PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation For the Data Breach Of MGM Resorts International Customer Information

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC announces that it is continuing its investigation over a data breach at MGM Resorts International (“MGM”) last year on behalf of more than 10 million or more MGM customers whose personal information was compromised in the data breach revealed by MGM in late 2019.



MGM revealed that in the Summer of 2019 an unauthorized individual accessed MGM’s computer network system, downloaded customer data and then posted part of the data on a closed internet forum. The information exposed in the Data Breach included, among other things: customer names, addresses, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, military identification numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and dates of birth. This data was made publicly available. In fact, on February 19, 2020, internet technology publication ZDNet revealed that the personally identifiable information of more than 10.6 million MGM hotel guests had been posted on a popular internet hacking forum, available for misuse by a host of bad actors. On information and belief, the Data Breach was a direct result of MGM’s failure to implement adequate and reasonable cyber-security procedures and protocols necessary to protect customers’ personally identifiable information (“PII”).

MGM Resorts International is a global hospitality and entertainment company operating destination resorts throughout the world. Millions of people stay in MGM Resort properties every year, and in so doing provide MGM with a host of their PII.

Houston-based firm Emerson Firm, PLLC with offices there and in Little Rock, Arkansas, represents consumers throughout the nation. Emerson Firm, PLLC and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-eight years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

If you are a person whose PII was compromised as a result of the Data Breach announced by MGM on or about September 5, 2019 then please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in.

IMPORTANT: Send your inquiry with your complete contact information including phone number and email address to plaintiffs’ counsel, Emerson Firm, PLLC via e-mail to Tanya Autry ( tautry@emersonfirm.com ) or John G. Emerson ( jemerson@emersonfirm.com ) and we will promptly get back to you to discuss your situation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.