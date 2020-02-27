16th Annual Extreme Nonprofit Makeover Announces 2020 Receipient

Extreme Nonprofit Makeover

With a generous grant from the Foundations that support the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium, we are gearing up for the 2020 Extreme Nonprofit Makeover.

Gate City Legal Services will be able to better serve our targeted demographic of individuals and families requiring legal services with low to modest income.” — Sharon E. Dunmore, Esq., CEO

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechTriad, a leading web development firm for businesses and nonprofits in Guilford County, has announced that the 16th Annual Extreme Nonprofit Makeover selected Gate City Legal Services as the 2020 Makeover recipient. The project is supported by a grant from the foundations that support the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium.

Now in the program’s 16th year, the Makeover provides a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves people in Guilford County with a complete technology makeover – all for free to the nonprofit. The program helps a local nonprofit do more community -focused work to help residents live better lives. Gate City Legal Services was founded on the idea that every person deserves the right to an attorney. They strive to close the Justice Gap by providing quality legal services at reduced rates to those with low-to-modest income.

"Gate City Legal Services, Inc. is very grateful to be the recipient of the 2020 Extreme Nonprofit Makeover. With this tremendous amount of support, GCLS will be able to better serve our targeted demographic of individuals and families requiring legal services with low to modest income by expanding the knowledge of our services as well as improving our efficiency capabilities for every case,” said Sharon E. Dunmore, Esq., CEO.

Ten businesses team up with TechTriad to implement the Makeover: Solace IT Solutions https://solaceits.com (Chris Oakman, CEO), Carolina Digital Phone https://carolinadigitalphone.com (Nicky Smith, CEO), Magnetic Ideas https://magnetic-ideas.com (Jeff San George), Why People Click https://whypeopleclick.com (Rob Ainbinder), Computer Repair of Greensboro http://computerrepairofgreensboro.com (Phillip Bishop), A Great Idea https://agreatidea.co (Shane Lukas), Gefen Productions https://www.gefenproductions.com (Ellen Gefen), Haystack CRM https://www.haystackcrm.com (Jennifer Davis), Sam Moore and Altina Layman (fundraising specialist). They enable the Makeover with their generous donations of talented people and powerful solutions.

“I’ve not only built a successful business in Greensboro, I’ve raised my kids and planted my roots here,” said Dr. Sue Polinsky, President of TechTriad. “The Makeover is our community give-back to help nonprofits that do selfless work under trying technological conditions and help people who live in the place I call home. Working with businesses who want to do something good for the people in Greensboro – is the best reward.”

Previous Makeover recipients:

2019 A Simple Gesture

2018 Interactive Resource Center

2017 Guilford Green Foundation

2016 Triad Junior Achievement

2015 Preservation Greensboro

2014 Sanctuary House

2013 Community Housing

2012 Tristan’s Quest

2011 Win-Win Resolutions

2010 After Gateway

2009 NCCJ

2008 Triad Health Project

2007 Community Theatre

2006 Triad Idol

2005 African American Genealogical Society



