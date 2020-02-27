Mobilearth Welcomes the Bank of Montserrat as Their Newest Client

Mobilearth signs Bank of Montserrat

The Bank of Montserrat Ltd (BOM) chooses Mobilearth for their mobile and online banking platform.

We chose Mobilearth because their platform gives us the ability to provide our customers with cutting edge technology that allows them to stay connected whether they are on island or off island.” — Dyonne Duberry, IT Manager, BoM

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specializing in advanced, custom-branded banking apps, Mobilearth has signed the Bank of Montserrat Limited (BOM) as their newest client.Bank of Montserrat was founded as the first indigenous commercial bank on the island of Montserrat. Today, the Bank of Montserrat is the leading financial institution on the island.“At the Bank of Montserrat, our mission is to provide state of the art, diversified and efficient financial services to add value to our customers’ lives. We chose Mobilearth because their platform gives us the ability to provide our customers with cutting edge technology that allows them to stay connected whether they are on island or off island.”- Dyonne Duberry, IT Manager, Bank of MontserratMobilearth will be providing the Bank of Montserrat with MobiBank mobile apps, online banking and a text (SMS) channel. These products are fully integrated with features that will enable their customers to bank anywhere with ease.With everyone having a smartphone or a computer as the norm nowadays, it is only natural that banking services be offered electronically. Financial institutions will use Mobilearth products to give customers the flexibility to do what they need to do quickly so they’ll have more time to spend with family and friends.As a leading provider of advanced mobile apps, Mobilearth focuses on providing an omni-channel experience for financial institution employees and their clients, giving them an unparalleled level of mobility to remove location restraints while streamlining branch processes and providing a unified user experience on both sides of the counter. Mobilearth’s MobiBank and MobiBranch product suite incorporates features such as wire services, cash orders, real-time help chat and secure messages.Customers no longer have to commute and wait in lines to process their day-to-day banking. Mobilearth’s MobiBank app is tailored to suit the look and feel of the financial institution’s branding. Furthermore, features are customizable to fulfill the needs of the financial institution.The newest product, MobiBranch, gives employees the freedom of doing business anywhere and increases the opportunity to reach out to prospective customers where they live, work or play. With MobiBranch, employees can open accounts for customers, access forms and documents, process teller transactions, as well as provide real-time secure chat to customers through Helpdesk. The purpose of MobiBranch is to increase productivity, cut down costs of traditional paper processes, and ultimately, to help businesses grow.Mobilearth has always been forward-thinking and puts the user experience first. With technology constantly evolving, Mobilearth plans to implement new technologies and features as they emerge.“At Mobilearth, we understand that life is mobile and that customers should be able to perform all of their banking anywhere with the tap of a button. As physical locations dwindle away, adding MobiBranch enables institutions to have a virtual branch in any location at any time, which saves money and improves customer service.”- Tia Lee, CEO, MobilearthThe success of the Mobile Banking and MobiBranch product suite has grown Mobilearth’s clientele to include those in Canada, United States, Central America, South America and the Caribbean region. The addition of the Bank of Montserrat adds another indigenous Caribbean Bank to their roster.



