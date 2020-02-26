Akorn Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Recent Developments

Net revenue was $162 million, an increase of $9 million, or 5.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $81 million compared to a net loss of $215 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million compared to $(20) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Reached an agreement with our lenders to execute a sale of Akorn’s business, potentially using Chapter 11 protection, as previously disclosed on the Company’s Form 8-K filed on February 12, 2020.

Douglas Boothe, Akorn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results reflect the operational progress achieved throughout the course of the year. As we move forward through the sale process, we will continue to fulfill contractual obligations to suppliers and customers and deliver safe and effective pharmaceutical products for patients that depend on them.”

Summary Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019:

Akorn reported net revenue of $162.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of $8.9 million, or 5.8%, as compared to net revenue of $153.4 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net revenue in the period was primarily due to increases of $8.7 million and $4.4 million in organic revenue and new products, respectively, partially offset by a decline in discontinued products revenue of $4.2 million. The $8.7 million increase in organic revenue was due to approximately $14.5 million, or 9.8% of favorable price variance primarily due to price increases on certain exclusive products partially offset by $5.8 million, or 3.9% in volume decline. The volume decline was principally due to the effect of competition on a number of products, including Myorisan® and Amicar® Tablets.

Consolidated gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $59.8 million, or 36.9% of net revenue, compared to $25.2 million, or 16.5% of net revenue, in the corresponding prior year quarter. The increase in the gross profit percentage was principally due to favorable price and decreased costs associated with FDA compliance related improvement activities, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was $(80.7) million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(215.0) million, or $(1.71) per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2018. Including a net adjustment of $71.9 million to net income for non-GAAP items, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2019 were $(0.07), compared to $(0.29) in the same quarter 2018, after a net adjustment of $179.2 million to net income for non-GAAP items.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $(42.5) million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $(174.1) million for the fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the operations of the Akorn business, was $17.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $(19.9) million for the fourth quarter 2018. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Summary Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019:

Akorn reported net revenue was $682.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $11.6 million, or 1.7%, as compared to net revenue of $694.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net revenue in the period was primarily due to $19.4 million and $4.2 million decline in discontinued products revenue and organic revenue, respectively, partially offset by $12.0 million increase in net revenue from new products. The $19.4 million decline in discontinued products was primarily due to the product Methylene Blue. The $4.2 million decline in organic revenue was due to approximately $81.1 million, or 12.2%, in volume declines mostly offset by $76.9 million, or 11.6% of favorable price variance primarily due to price increases on certain exclusive products. The volume decline was principally due to the effect of competition on a number of products, including Amicar® Tablets, Fluticasone Rx, Nembutal and Clobetasol Cream as well as supply shortfalls from the continued production ramp-up at our Somerset manufacturing facility.

Consolidated gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $252.7 million, or 37.0% of revenue, compared to $246.0 million, or 35.4% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in the gross profit percentage was principally due to favorable price partially offset by unfavorable product mix and increased costs associated with FDA compliance related improvement activities.

GAAP net loss for 2019 was $(226.8) million, or $(1.80) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(401.9) million, or $(3.21) per diluted share, for 2018. After a net adjustment of $205.2 million to net income for non-GAAP items, adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2019 were $(0.17), compared to $(0.19) for 2018, after a net adjustment of $378.2 million to net income for non-GAAP items.

EBITDA was $(148.1) million for 2019, compared to $(309.5) million for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the performance of the Akorn business, was $78.2 million for 2019, compared to $49.3 million for 2018. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement Akorn’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as “adjusted” or “non-GAAP adjusted”) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables, including (1) EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA, (3) adjusted net loss, (4) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (5) net debt, and (6) net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. These non-GAAP measures adjust for certain specified items that are described in this release. The Company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures is helpful in understanding its past financial performance and potential future results. The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to comparable GAAP measures.

Akorn’s management uses these measures in analyzing its business and financial condition. Akorn’s management believes that the presentation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures provide investors greater transparency into Akorn’s ongoing results of operations allowing investors to better compare the Company’s results from period to period.

Investors should note that these non-GAAP financial measures used to present financial guidance are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and; therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time-to-time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; likewise, the Company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Akorn in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by the Company’s competitors and other companies.

Set forth below is the definition of each non-GAAP financial measure as used by the Company in this press release and a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net loss before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, is calculated as follows:

Net loss, (minus) plus:

Interest expense, net

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

Non-cash expenses, such as impairment of long-lived assets, share-based compensation expense, and amortization of deferred financing costs

Other adjustments, such as legal settlements, restatement expenses and various merger and acquisition-related expenses, employee retention expense, legal and financial advisory fees, fixed asset impairment, executive termination expenses, data integrity investigations & assessment, gain on disposal of fixed assets, and

Fresenius transaction & litigation

Adjusted EBITDA is deemed by the Company to be a useful performance indicator because it includes an add back of non-cash or non-recurring operating expenses that have no impact on continuing cash flows as well as other items that are not expected to recur and therefore are not reflective of continuing operating performance.

Adjusted net (loss), as defined by the Company, is calculated as follows:

Net (loss), (minus) plus:

Amortization expense

Non-cash expenses, such as impairment of long-lived assets, share-based compensation expense, and amortization of deferred financing costs

Other adjustments, such as legal settlements, restatement expenses and various merger and acquisition-related expenses, employee retention expense, legal and financial advisory fees, fixed asset impairment, executive termination expenses, data integrity investigations & assessment, gain on disposal of fixed assets, and

Fresenius transaction & litigation

Less an estimated tax (benefit) provision, net of the benefit from utilizing net operating loss carry-forwards effected for the adjustments noted above

Adjusted diluted (loss) per share, as defined by the Company, is equal to adjusted net (loss) divided by the actual or anticipated diluted share count for the applicable period. The Company believes that adjusted net (loss) and adjusted diluted (loss) per share are meaningful financial indicators, to both Company management and investors, in that they exclude non-cash income and expense items that have no impact on current or future cash flows, as well as other income and expense items that are not expected to recur and therefore are not reflective of continuing operating performance.

Net debt, as defined by the Company, is gross debt including Akorn’s term loan less cash and cash equivalents.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, as defined by the Company, is net debt divided by the trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

The shortcomings of non-GAAP financial measures as guidance or performance measures are that they provide a view of the Company’s results of operations without including all events during a period. For example, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account the impact of capital expenditures on either the liquidity or the financial performance of the Company and likewise omits share-based compensation expenses, which may vary over time and may represent a material portion of overall compensation expense. Adjusted net (loss) does not take into account non-cash expenses that reflect the amortization of past expenditures, or include share-based compensation, which is an important and material element of the Company’s compensation package for its directors, officers and other key employees. Due to the inherent limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, investors should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as presented in this press release.

AKORN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 162,257 $ 153,386 $ 682,429 $ 694,018 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles, included within operating expenses below) 102,450 128,139 429,723 448,002 GROSS PROFIT 59,807 25,247 252,706 246,016 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,781 69,800 273,871 279,749 Research and development expenses 9,957 10,867 37,500 47,321 Amortization of intangibles 9,375 13,487 39,765 53,472 Impairment of goodwill — — 15,955 — Impairment of intangible assets 18,749 118,088 29,497 231,086 Litigation rulings, settlements and contingencies (19,075 ) 8,870 44,179 22,814 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 103,787 221,112 440,767 634,442 OPERATING (LOSS) (43,980 ) (195,865 ) (188,061 ) (388,426 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (16,014 ) (1,304 ) (31,554 ) (5,216 ) Interest expense, net (18,703 ) (13,569 ) (69,353 ) (45,900 ) Other non-operating income, net 384 1,378 1,190 1,360 (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (78,313 ) (209,360 ) (287,778 ) (438,182 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,347 5,678 (61,008 ) (36,273 ) NET (LOSS) $ (80,660 ) $ (215,038 ) $ (226,770 ) $ (401,909 ) NET (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: NET (LOSS), BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.64 ) $ (1.71 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (3.21 ) SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED 126,146 125,083 125,977 125,383 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS): Net (loss) $ (80,660 ) $ (215,038 ) $ (226,770 ) $ (401,909 ) Unrealized holding (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities, net of tax of $1 and $6 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2 ) (12 ) (5 ) (21 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 512 3,866 (667 ) (8,001 ) Pension liability adjustment (loss) gain, net of tax of $787 and $389 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3,213 ) (1,541 ) (3,100 ) (1,529 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) $ (83,363 ) $ (212,725 ) $ (230,542 ) $ (411,460 )

AKORN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share Data)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,804 $ 224,868 Trade accounts receivable, net 134,173 153,126 Inventories, net 170,047 173,645 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,023 32,180 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 480,047 583,819 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 295,533 334,853 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS Goodwill 267,923 283,879 Intangible assets, net 215,801 284,976 Right-of-use assets, net - Operating leases 22,445 — Other non-current assets 6,890 7,730 TOTAL OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 513,059 576,585 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,288,639 $ 1,495,257 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade accounts payable $ 44,958 $ 39,570 Accrued royalties 5,956 6,786 Accrued compensation 13,005 19,745 Current portion of long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs) 843,328 — Accrued administrative fees 31,725 36,767 Current portion of accrued legal fees and contingencies 23,673 52,413 Current portion of lease liability - Operating leases 2,290 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,652 15,542 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 985,587 170,823 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt (net of non-current deferred financing costs) — 820,411 Deferred tax liability 225 566 Uncertain tax liabilities 2,633 49,990 Long-term lease liability - Operating leases 22,021 — Long-term portion of accrued legal fees and contingencies 33,000 — Pension obligations and other liabilities 10,881 9,601 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 68,760 880,568 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,054,347 1,051,391 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1 par value —5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 — — Common stock, no par value — 150,000,000 shares authorized; 126,145,832 and 125,492,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 595,521 574,553 Accumulated deficit (333,938 ) (107,168 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (27,291 ) (23,519 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 234,292 443,866 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,288,639 $ 1,495,257

AKORN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) $ (226,770 ) $ (401,909 ) Depreciation and amortization 70,300 82,805 Impairment of intangible assets 29,497 231,086 Goodwill impairment 15,955 — Fixed asset impairment and other 39,894 6,135 Amortization of debt financing costs 31,554 5,216 Non-cash stock compensation expense 21,281 21,503 Non-cash interest expense 3,626 — Deferred income taxes, net (339 ) (37,396 ) Other (32 ) 421 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 18,879 (11,627 ) Inventories, net 3,877 9,694 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,075 ) 3,847 Other non-current assets 1,229 (3,120 ) Trade accounts payable 5,490 (5,002 ) Accrued legal fees and contingencies

4,260 24,120 Uncertain tax liabilities (47,357 ) 9,690 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,188 ) (4,357 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (36,919 ) (68,894 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from disposal of assets 132 30 Payments for intangible assets (87 ) (50 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,447 ) (69,111 ) NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (30,402 ) (69,131 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options — 546 Stock compensation plan withholdings for employee taxes



(313 ) (777 ) Payments of contingent acquisition liabilities — (4,793 ) Debt financing costs (12,263 ) — Lease Payments (352 ) (14 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (12,928 ) (5,038 ) Effect of changes in exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 62 (1,032 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (80,187 ) (144,095 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 225,794 369,889 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR $ 145,607 $ 225,794

AKORN, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (LOSS) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET (LOSS) $ (80,660 ) $ (215,038 ) $ (226,770 ) $ (401,909 ) ADJUSTMENTS TO ARRIVE AT EBITDA: Interest expense, net 18,703 13,569 69,353 45,900 Amortization expense 9,380 13,487 39,825 53,472 Depreciation expense 7,683 8,217 30,475 29,333 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,347 5,678 (61,008 ) (36,273 ) EBITDA $ (42,547 ) $ (174,087 ) $ (148,125 ) $ (309,477 ) NON-CASH AND OTHER NON-RECURRING INCOME AND EXPENSES Impairment of fixed assets and other 29,509 6,081 39,894 6,058 Amortization of deferred financing costs 16,014 1,304 31,554 5,216 Impairment of intangible assets 18,749 118,088 29,497 231,086 Non-cash stock compensation expense 5,246 4,304 21,281 21,503 Impairment of goodwill — — 15,955 — (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets (2 ) — (32 ) (201 ) Litigation rulings, settlements and contingencies (19,075 ) 3,870 44,179 17,814 Legal and financial advisory fees 4,877 — 16,425 — Data integrity investigations & assessment 1,327 6,021 12,006 28,420 Fresenius transaction & Securities Class Action Litigation 1,817 8,315 7,952 42,939 Employee retention expense 1,264 (12 ) 6,420 366 Executive termination expenses 401 6,455 1,236 6,455 Merger and acquisition-related expenses 6 22 33 121 Restatement expenses — (272 ) (26 ) (1,018 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 17,586 $ (19,911 ) $ 78,249 $ 49,282

The table below sets forth expenses included in Net (loss) that have not been included as adjustments to arrive at EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding table.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FDA compliance related expenses $ 7,738 $ 12,517 $ 35,145 $ 22,251 Failure to supply penalties (recorded as a contra-revenue) 3,113 7,462 12,738 22,453 India costs $ 1,264 $ 1,705 $ 6,409 $ 7,986 TheraTears® direct-to-consumer advertising campaign 1,536 6,219 5,486 17,393

AKORN, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) and

Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Per Share

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET (LOSS) $ (80,660 ) $ (215,038 ) $ (226,770 ) $ (401,909 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,347 5,678 (61,008 ) (36,273 ) (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ (78,313 ) $ (209,360 ) $ (287,778 ) $ (438,182 ) ADJUSTMENTS TO ARRIVE AT ADJUSTED NET (LOSS): Impairment of fixed assets and other (9) 29,509 6,081 39,894 6,058 Amortization expense (2, 5) 9,380 13,487 39,825 53,472 Amortization of deferred financing costs (8) 16,014 1,304 31,554 5,216 Impairment of intangible assets (7) 18,749 118,088 29,497 231,086 Non-cash stock compensation expense (2, 3, 4) 5,246 4,304 21,281 21,503 Impairment of goodwill (7) — — 15,955 — (Gain) on disposal of fixed assets (2, 6) (2 ) — (32 ) (201 ) Litigation rulings, settlements and contingencies (10) (19,075 ) 3,870 44,179 17,814 Legal and financial advisory fees (2) 4,877 — 16,425 — Data Integrity investigations & assessment (2) 1,327 6,021 12,006 28,420 Fresenius transaction & Securities Class Action Litigation (2) 1,817 8,315 7,952 42,939 Employee retention expense (2,3,4) 1,264 (12 ) 6,420 366 Executive termination payments (2, 3) 401 6,455 1,236 6,455 Merger & acquisition-related expenses (1) 6 22 33 121 Restatement expenses (2) — (272 ) (26 ) (1,018 ) ADJUSTED (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (8,800 ) $ (41,697 ) $ (21,579 ) $ (25,951 ) Option exercise and RSU vesting tax impact (11) — (332 ) — (2,748 ) Adjustments to Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (11) — (5,547 ) — 466 TOTAL ADJUSTED INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) $ — $ (5,879 ) $ — $ (2,282 ) ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) $ (8,800 ) $ (35,818 ) $ (21,579 ) $ (23,669 ) ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) PER SHARE (10) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) (1) - Excluded from Acquisition-related costs (2) - Excluded from SG&A expenses (3) - Excluded from R&D expenses (4) - Excluded from Cost of sales (5) - Excluded from Amortization of intangibles (6) - Excluded from Other non-operating (expense) income, net (7) - Excluded from Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets (8) - Excluded from Amortization of deferred financing costs (9) - Excluded from Impairment of fixed assets (10) - Excluded from Litigation rulings, settlements and contingencies (11) - Included in Income tax expense

AKORN, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Debt to Non-GAAP Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(In Thousands, Except Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio)

December 31, 2019 GAAP Debt $ 843,328 Deferred financing costs 8,629 Total term loans outstanding $ 851,957 Cash and cash equivalents 144,804 Net debt (1) $ 707,153 Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months ended $ 78,250 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 9.0

(1) Net debt, as defined by the Company, is gross debt including Akorn’s term loan balance less cash and cash equivalents.

(2) Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, as defined by the Company, is net debt divided by the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.

