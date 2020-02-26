Inscape Corporation announces the appointment of Eric Ehgoetz as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape (TSX: INQ), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings for the workplace, announced today that Eric Ehgoetz will be appointed Chief Executive Officer effective following the Company’s board meeting on March 5th. Mr. Ehgoetz will be taking over from Brian Mirsky who has served as CEO since 2017. Mr. Mirsky will remain on the Board.



Mr. Ehgoetz has been a Board member since 2016 and is currently the Chair of the Audit Committee and serves on both the Human Resources & Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee. Since 2016, Mr. Ehgoetz has been the President and Founder of TEV Capital Corporation providing strategic advisory and consulting services to both private and public companies. Previously, he was a founding partner at Spectrum Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm, and from 2004 to 2012 was a Managing Director at BMO Capital Partners, an investor of minority equity and debt in later-stage businesses.

Bart Bull, Chair of Inscape’s Board of Directors said, “I would like to congratulate Eric on this appointment. Eric has actively worked with Brian and the rest of the management team, in his role as Director, since joining the Board. He has a thorough knowledge of the business and our corporate strategy. The Board looks forward to working with him in his new role.”

“Over the past year, Brian has been in active discussions with the Board about his desire to spend more time with his family and his outside interests. He has worked with the Board to put a clear plan in place that will enable a smooth transition to Eric.”

“The Board is grateful to Brian for his leadership in putting Inscape on the path towards becoming a profitable business. He has helped build new product and customer-driven platforms, exited unprofitable businesses and developed the next generation of leadership. We are pleased that Brian will stay on the Board to support Eric in his new role.”

Media Contact:

Jon Szczur, CPA, CMA

jszczur@myinscape.com

905 960 6806



